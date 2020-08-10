Pres. Trump Escorted From Briefing After Shooting Near WH

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump was abruptly escorted by a U.S. Secret Service agent out of the White House briefing room as he was beginning a coronavirus briefing Monday afternoon.

He returned minutes later, saying there was a “shooting” outside the White House that was “under control.” Trump says, “There was an actual shooting and somebody’s been taken to the hospital.”

He says the shots were fired by law enforcement, and he believes the individual who was shot was armed.

The shooting took place near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue just blocks from the White House, according to two sources with knowledge of the situation.