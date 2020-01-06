Portrait of Gov. Dave Freudenthal Hung in Wyoming Capitol

A portrait of former Wyoming Gov. Dave Freudenthal has joined those of other past governors in the state Capitol.

Freudenthal and other current and former elected officials took part in an unveiling event Friday in the Capitol rotunda.

The portrait now hangs in the recently restored building's east wing, joining those of almost every other former governor who served at least one full term.

The exception is Republican Gov. Matt Mead, who served two terms from 2011-2019 and whose portrait is still in the works.

A Democrat, Freudenthal served two terms from 2003-2011.