Pompeo Blasts China, Iran for Response to Virus Outbreak

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is hitting out at China and Iran for their response to the outbreak of coronavirus.

He's accusing the two governments of censorship and of trying to cover up the severity of the spread of the illness that has now infected more than 80,000 people and killed more than 2,500, mostly in China.

Pompeo assailed Beijing for expelling three Wall Street Journal reporters and said a free press was needed to ensure that accurate information about the virus is available to the public and medical personnel.

In Iran, Pompeo said authorities must “tell the truth” about the virus amid growing indications that the outbreak may be far wider than officially acknowledged.