Poll: Should Wyoming Legalize Traffic Violation Cameras?

A bill that has been drafted for the 2021 session of the Wyoming Legislature would allow for the issuing of traffic citations based on recordings by cameras.

Currently, 19 states, including Colorado, allow for the citations based on automated recording systems. Such cameras are already mounted on school buses in Wyoming to record violations involving the buses but are not used otherwise.

You can read the bill--Senate File 3--here.

Supporters of the idea say employing the cameras in just a few areas of the state..including Interstates 80 and 25, Teton Pass, and school and construction zones..would generate an estimated $7.2 million in traffic fines and improve highway safety.

But opponents argue that the cameras have not worked well in other areas, and say the cameras are just another attempt to squeeze money out of state residents rather than doing something meaningful to tackle the state's budget challenges.

So what do you think? Should the cameras be allowed for traffic citations in Wyoming or not?