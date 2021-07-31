Poll: Do You Plan To Mask Up Again To Prevent COVID-19?

The Centers For Disease Control this week recommended that even people who are vaccinated against COVID-19 wear masks indoors in areas where there are high transmission rates.

Some areas that had lifted Facemask mandates have even reimposed them, including big cities like Los Angeles and St. Louis. Is this something you would like to see happen here?

That was an apparent reversal of CDC policy that until recently said that vaccinated people did not need to wear masks.

So...do you plan to start wearing a facemask again? Or perhaps you never stopped? Or do you think the whole thing has gotten ridiculous, and that it's time to move on?

Take our poll and give us your opinion!

