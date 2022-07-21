Police: Alcohol Violations Common During Cheyenne Frontier Days

Cheyenne Police Department Cheyenne Police Department loading...

A spokeswoman for the Cheyenne Police Department says alcohol violations, fighting, and illegal parking tend to be the most common law enforcement issues during a typical Cheyenne Frontier Days celebration.

Cheyenne Police Department spokeswoman Alex Farkas gave Townsquare Media of Cheyenne the following comments via email when asked about the crimes police typically see the most of during CFD:

''Generally, we see increases in crimes involving alcohol consumption - underage drinking is an issue we take very seriously. Common crimes include selling/delivering alcohol to an underage individual, underage buying or possession of alcohol, underage consumption of alcohol, and driving under the influence. We also see many parking violations and crimes that involve fighting. Younger people might not fully understand the consequences of consuming alcohol and might be more likely to get behind the wheel of a vehicle while intoxicated. Open dialogue between guardians and minors is very important to understand risks and develop a plan to get home safe.

Safety is our top priority. We spend months prior to the event planning with partnering agencies. For some of the higher attended shows that may require an increased police presence, we assign additional personnel. Manning is usually determined by ticket sales. The police department’s DUI Command Vehicle will also be stationed at the park to help deter underage drinking and drunk driving.''

While not common occurrences, violent crime, and even murder have been known to occur during CFD. In 2015 a double homicide at the Coin Shop on Lincolnway in Cheyenne occurred, a crime which remains unsolved to this day.

The killings happened just as a CFD pancake breakfast was winding down.

And police in recent years have also conducted prostitution sting operations which have resulted in several arrests, involving both Cheyenne residents and non-residents.