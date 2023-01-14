* University of Wyoming press release

LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowboys play host to Defending Mountain West Conference Champion Boise State on Saturday evening in the Arena-Auditorium at 9 p.m. The contest will be televised on FS1 with Tim Neverett on the call and Dave Miller as the analyst.

Fans can listen to the contest, as well as follow stats on GoWyo.com. The game will be broadcast live on radio over the 26 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network, as Keith Kelley will have the call with Kevin McKinney on color.

About The Teams

The Cowboys head into the contest with a 5-11 overall record and a 0-4 mark in conference play after falling on the road at Utah State on Tuesday. The Cowboys and their opponents are both shooting 45 percent from the field this season. Wyoming ranks second in the conference and No. 54 in the nation hitting 8.8 three-pointers per game.

The Cowboys also lead the Mountain West and rank No. 34 in the nation committing only 14.5 fouls per game this season. The Pokes rank fourth in the conference and No. 71 in the nation with only 11.8 turnovers per game.

Boise State, which won both the Mountain West Conference regular-season and tournament titles, is off to another strong start this season. The Broncos, after dropping two of their first three games of the season, have won 12 of their last 14 contests, including three of their first four league tilts. The Broncos connect on 44.7 percent of their field-goal attempts and that includes 37.2 percent accuracy from 3-point range.

Boise State’s foes hit 38.8 percent of its shots from the floor and 28.6 percent of its attempts from deep. The Broncos enjoy a six-rebound edge, on average, against their opponents.

About The Players

The Pokes have been led in scoring by Hunter Maldonado in his last two games with 20 points against both San Diego State and Utah State. He averages 13.5 points per game on the season and now has 1,909 career points, as he nears the top-five in career scoring at UW.

Jeremiah Oden adds 7.4 points per game and 3.1 rebounds. he has scored in double-figures in his last three games and is grabbing 6.7 rebounds per game during those three contests. Max Agbonkpolo adds 7.7 points and 3.5 rebounds per game and leads the team with seven blocks on the season.

Boise State is led by Marcus Shaver Jr. who paces a balanced scoring attack that features four in double-figures. He leads the team in points (14.5), rebounds (6.5) and steals (4) per game. Tyson Degenhart adds 13.6 points and six rebounds per contest. Max Rice and Chibuzo Agbo chip in 11.9 and 11.8 points per game, respectively.

About The Series

Wyoming trails the all-time series with Boise State, 21-15. The Broncos have enjoyed the upper hand of late, winning nine of the last 10. The two teams split last year’s regular-season matchups, both winning on their home floor, and Boise State won the third matchup during the Mountain West Conference Tournament.

Up Next

The Cowboys hit the road and have a quick turnaround. Wyoming travels to Air Force for a Tuesday night game at 7 p.m. inside Clune Arena.

