Plein Air in the Park returning to Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Arts Council and Wyoming State Parks announced that two Plein Air in the Park events are returning to the Cowboy State this summer and autumn.

That’s according to a press release from Wyoming State Parks & Cultural Resources, which states that there will be two Plein Air in the Park events: one in Thermopolis at Hot Springs State Park, and another at Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park in Casper.

The first event, at Hot Springs State Park, is taking place from June 27 to June 29, while the event in Casper will be from Sept. 10 to Sept. 14.

“Plein Air in the Parks seeks to engage state and regional artists in the tradition of painting on-site outdoors, all while exploring the rich landscapes of Wyoming,” the release states. “This partnership program began in 2018 at Sinks Canyon State Park and has become a highly anticipated annual event. Artists are invited to participate through one or all of the days, and the public is invited to attend a variety of events at the Park throughout the event, which culminates with a reception, show, and sale. At the reception, artists are able to show their works completed during their time in the Park while guests can browse, talk with the creators, and purchase artwork. Cash prizes are selected by outside jurors, and a People’s Choice Award is selected by attendees of the reception.”

These events are designed to open and close the “busy season” of Wyoming State Parks.

“This collaboration between the Wyoming Arts Council and State Parks aims to highlight the stunning landscapes of our state while engaging with artists and community members,” the release notes.

Early bird registration is now open for the Hot Springs State Park event.

For more information, visit wyoarts.state.wy.us/plein-air-in-the-parks.

