Play The Science Zone Back To School Scavenger Hunt For A Chance At $300

School is starting soon and we want to help you out with those back to school expense while having fun at the same time. Download our app and play 'The Science Zone Back To School Scavenger Hunt!'

Designed by the kids at The Science Zone, this mobile scavenger hunt is fun for the whole family. You will challenged to capture tokens and characters, take photos, check in at locations and more - all while enjoying the last bit of summer in downtown Casper.

There is a total of 3,400 points to collect. You must collect at least 3,000 to qualify for the grand prize of a $300 back to school shopping spree + a year membership to the Science Zone! Each player that collects at least 3,000 points will be entered into a drawing to win.

The Science Zone Back To School Scavenger Hunt runs from now until midnight Sunday Sept. 8th. Will will announce the winner on Monday Sept. 9th.

The scavenger hunt is open to all ages - however it is recommended that younger players play with an adult. This scavenger hunt requires you to walk around downtown and cross streets, so please pay attention to your surroundings and be safe while playing.

What are you waiting for? Download our app and start playing!

About The Science Zone:

The Science Zone utilizes innovative exhibits, programs, and outreach to promote informal science education throughout the State of Wyoming.

We accomplish the above through: Permanent, Rotating and Traveling Exhibits, Summer Science Camps, After-School Science Classes, Wee Science Preschool Programs, Outreach Programs, Special Events, Birthday Parties, Lego Robotics and live demonstrations. Learn more at thesciencezone.org.