Plane makes emergency landing along Interstate 25 near Cheyenne

CASPER, Wyo. — Many motorists in the Cheyenne area were in for a shock Saturday morning when an airplane was forced to make an emergency landing along Interstate 25 north of Cheyenne.

The aircraft was forced to land when the pilot encountered engine troubles, according to reports from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. After landing, the pilot managed to diagnose and fix the problem, and then took off again from the roadway.

Nobody was injured in the incident, the WHP stated in a release.