(PHOTOS) Pathways CNA students get hands-on use of cutting-edge surgical robot at WMC

CASPER, Wyo. — Around 50 Pathways Innovation Center students involved in medical-related studies had the opportunity to use one of the most advanced pieces of medical equipment on the market today at Banner Wyoming Medical Center on Friday morning in Casper.

Students in the CNA program were given demonstrations in the morning, with sports medicine students set to arrive later in the day. The experience was made possible thanks to the temporary installation of a demo version of the da Vinci 5 robotic-assisted surgery system developed by Intuitive Surgical. The hospital installed its permanent system in the surgical unit late last year.

According to a release from the WMC, the system allows surgeons to remotely feel and see more details during procedures using 3D imaging and display processing. Robotic-assisted surgery is far less invasive than traditional surgery, leading to reduced body trauma and post-op pain, shorter hospital stays and quicker recovery for patients. There’s also reduced risk of infection and scarring, they said.

Amanda Monger, nursing instructor at Pathways, said she jumped on the opportunity to let her students use and see the device on Friday.

The main focus of her program is to prepare students to test for their certificate of completion to become a certified nurse’s aid. “However, I have students who have all different [interests], she said. “Some want to be doctors, some want to be nurses, etc., but all of their trajectories tend to be medically related, so we try and touch base on all of these concepts.”

Hands-on experiences can create unknown interests in students, she said. “When they get their hands on this type of stuff, it might spark a fire they didn’t know was there.”

“These are really a driven bunch of students,” she added. “They’re just fantastic.”

Students and hospital staff are working with the da Vinci demo system during much of the day, with a public event in the late afternoon. The WMC welcomes anyone from the public to experience the da Vinci system in its lobby from 4 to 6 p.m. today, Friday, Feb. 7.

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City News) Candy is placed under the robot arms of the da Vinci system for students to perform imaginary surgery during a demonstration. Students were given the candy they were able to "remove." (Dan Cepeda, Oil City News) Intuitive sales representative Ryan Lockwood shows students an older method of laparoscopic surgery to help demonstrate the advantage of the new da Vinci surgical robot during a demonstration at Banner Wyoming Medical Center on Friday. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City News) Students watch a monitor as they attempt to use an older method of laparoscopic surgery to help demonstrate the advantage of the new da Vinci surgical robot during a demonstration at Banner Wyoming Medical Center on Friday. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City News) A student uses the controls of the de Vinci robotic system.