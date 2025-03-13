(PHOTOS) NC girls fall to Sheridan in first day of 2025 state basketball championships

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County High School Fillies couldn’t overcome a strong performance by the Sheridan Lady Broncs during the first day of the 2025 Wyoming State High School Basketball Championships on Thursday morning at Casper College.

Sheridan took the game with a final score of 62–42. NC will play again on Friday at 9 a.m. at the Ford Wyoming Center.

