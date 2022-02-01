PhotoFest: State Spirit Competition

The annual State Spirit Competition was held on Friday at the Ford Center in Casper with schools from around the state participating.

Teams competed in Game Day, All Girl Cheer, Hip Hop Dance, Jazz Dance, and Co-ed Cheer.

In 4A, Cheyenne South won the Game Day event with an 88.5. Green River was 2nd with 86.1 and Kelly Walsh was 3rd with 80.6. Kelly Walsh placed first in the All-Girl Cheer with 83.2, Rock Springs was 2nd with 80.15 and Cheyenne East was 3rd with 76.4. In the Hip-Hop Dance event, Kelly Walsh earned the state championship with 94.3 followed by Rock Springs with 87.53 and Evanston with 86.73. Kelly Walsh also won the Jazz Dance Competition with a score of 89.15. Evanston had a score of 88.98 for 2nd and Rock Springs was 3rd with 87.3. In the 4A Co-ed Cheer, Green River was first with a score of 86, Cheyenne East 2nd with 80.8, and Star Valley 3rd with 77.6.

In 3A, the Game Day the state champions were Wheatand with 91.65. Star Valley placed 2nd with 90.15 and Mountain View took 3rd with 89.9. Mountain View took 1st in the All-Girl Cheer with a mark of 81.9, Buffalo 2nd with 76,7, and Rawlins 2rd with 75.8. The 3A Hip-Hop state champion was Star Valley with a score of 93.65, followed by Lovell with 7.98 and Worland at 71.15.

The lone 2A competition was in Game Day and that was won by Cokeville with a mark of 74.1. Burlington was 2nd with 69.6 and Rocky Mountain placed 3rd with 66.2

We have a ton of fantastic photos courtesy of Regalo Photography to share with you. Enjoy!