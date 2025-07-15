Shooting Stars to Zig Zag Across Wyoming Skies for the Next Two Months

In the coming days, the Southern delta Aquariids meteor shower will peak, offering a chance to see faint shooting stars, with the best viewing occurring after the moon sets.

Additionally, the Perseid meteor shower will begin, active from July 17 to August 24, with a peak around August 12.

Other notable events include the waning crescent moon passing near Venus and Uranus on July 4, allowing for a unique observation opportunity.

About the Perseid Meteor Shower

The Perseid meteor shower is known for its bright streaks and fireballs.

While the peak falls near a full moon this year, making it harder to see fainter meteors, you can still enjoy the brighter ones under dark skies.

A full moon on August 9 will make it more difficult to see fainter meteors during the peak, but dark skies you might see up to 100 meteors per hour.;

The Perseids are known for their speed and brightness, often leaving long, colorful trails.

Midnight to dawn is best for viewing, away from bright lights and when the moon is less of an issue.

The meteors appear to originate from the constellation Perseus, but can appear anywhere in the sky.

Canva Canva loading...

Readers Share Photos of the Aurora Borealis seen from Central Wyoming May 12, 2024 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM