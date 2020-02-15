Park County SAR Rescue Snowmobiler After Accident In Beartooths

Park County Search and Rescue crews took part in rescuing a who was involved in an accident near Beartooth Lake Wednesday.

The snowmobiler, 69-year-old Couer d'Alene resident Sandy Seright was with a group of eight people when he reportedly hit a rock with his snowmobile and suffered a compound fracture to his left arm above the elbow.

According to the Park County Sheriff's Office, the SAR team along with the wilderness medical team was activated. Four members of the SAR volunteer snow team were also mobilized.

Snow team members reached Seright at 2:15 p.m., provided aid and took him by ambulance sled to the waiting wilderness medical team. They then continued to the intersection of Wyoming 296 and U.S. 212. From there, he was taken by ambulance to Cody Regional Hospital at 4:12 p.m.

His condition is unknown.