Panel: People Over 75, Essential Workers Next for Vaccines

OLIVE BRANCH, MISSISSIPPI - DECEMBER 20: Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch on December 20, 2020 in Olive Branch, Mississippi. (Photo by Paul Sancya - Pool/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal advisory panel has recommended that people 75 and older and essential workers like firefighters, teachers and grocery store workers be put next in line for COVID-19 shots as a second vaccine began rolling out to hospitals.

The developments came as a desperately needed boost as the nation works to bring the coronavirus pandemic under control. The U.S. is trying to ramp up a vaccination program that only began in the last week.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says initial shots have gone so far to about 556,000 Americans.

Trucks left the Olive Branch, Mississippi, factory, near Memphis, Tennessee, with the vaccine developed by Moderna Inc. and the National Institutes of Health. The much-needed shots are expected to be given starting Monday.

All contents © copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved
Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Filed Under: Coronavirus - The Latest News, covid-19 vaccine, vaccine
Categories: Associated Press
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top