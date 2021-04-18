Pandemic Challenges Cody Woman and Others with Addiction
CODY (AP) — A Cody woman says the coronavirus pandemic has challenged her recovery from heroin and methamphetamine addiction.
Jackie Fales has been in both in-person and outpatient treatment and now is family program facilitator for the Cedar Mountain Center drug and alcohol treatment center.
Fales says staying connected with others is a lot of what recovering from substance use disorder is about.
Fales tells the Cody Enterprise she and others had to rethink their recovery programs when the pandemic hit last year.
Fales says she responded by reducing downtime in her day by getting outside, spending time with family and video chatting with others.
