Jack, a lively four-year-old from Casper, loves the outdoors, camping, and anything involving water. In the summer, he can often be found exploring Casper Mountain with his family, splashing in creeks and enjoying the Wyoming sunshine. But Jack’s childhood has also been shaped by serious medical challenges.

Born with a heart condition, Jack has undergone four surgeries—including three open-heart operations—to ensure proper blood flow throughout his body. Despite these challenges, Jack remains a spirited and outgoing child.

“Jack is doing so well after everything he’s been through. He’s rowdy, outgoing, loud, and shy all at the same time. We were so excited to talk about his wish,” says his mother, Heather.

When it came time to choose a wish through Make-A-Wish Wyoming, the decision was simple: Jack loves water. From waterparks to slides and toys, anything that involved water captured his imagination. But with so many options, Jack couldn’t decide. Using a spinning board with four waterpark choices, he finally landed on Wisconsin Dells, known as the Waterpark Capital of the World.

Excitement filled the family’s car as they embarked on a road trip to Wisconsin, making stops along the way to visit grandparents and see new sights. For Jack, the journey was just as special as the destination.

“Jack loved the road trip. It showed him that not every long drive leads to a hospital. When he finally saw the waterpark, he kept saying, ‘Look! Look! I can see it!’ That first night, we had a family meal together, which was really special for our blended family,” Heather said.

Once in Wisconsin Dells, Jack’s days were packed with adventure. He explored countless waterparks, rode slides, played in swings, and enjoyed arcade games. The family also visited the zoo and celebrated Jack’s fourth birthday on the first day of their trip.

One particularly meaningful moment came during a visit to Build-A-Bear. After his first heart surgery, Jack had received a hospital bear nearly as big as he was. On this trip, he picked out his own bear, which he now sleeps with every night.

“This trip was amazing. Jack loved every moment, from being in the water to spending time with the whole family. It was a chance to relax, explore, and celebrate him,” Heather said.

Jack’s wish trip is a reminder that, even after serious medical challenges, children like him can still have moments of pure joy, adventure, and family togetherness.

The Northern Lights Glowed Above Casper Nov. 11, 2025. Readers shared their photos from a magical night.