Online Poll: How Excited Are You For Cheyenne Frontier Days?

Cheyenne Frontier Days 2022 is almost here. In fact, some of the qualifying events got underway this weekend.

It seems like the streets are already a little busier, the stores are a little more crowded, and CFD is in the air.

So how excited are you for this year's ''Daddy of 'em all?"

While almost everyone agrees that Frontier Days is a major shot in the arm for our local economy, to the tune of $27 million according to some studies, the personal excitement level for CFD is all over the place.

From the folks who absolutely cannot wait to those who will keep a low profile and are less than ecstatic about the crowds and the traffic, we can expect over the next couple of weeks, folks' personal level of anticipation doesn't fit neatly into any one category.

So where are you at? Take our poll and give us your opinion!