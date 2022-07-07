Online Poll: What Do You Like Most About Cheyenne Frontier Days?

It's July in Cheyenne, meaning another edition of Cheyenne Frontier Days is not far away.

The 2022 Daddy of 'em All" will run from July 22 to July 31.

So is there something you are especially looking forward to?

Of course, it all started with the rodeo, and CFD is the world's largest outdoor rodeo and by any measure, it's an elite sporting event for rodeo contestants and fans.

Then again, there are the night shows, with performers this year ranging from Jason Aldean to Kid Rock to Brooks and Dunn. Few, if any of these big-name acts would bother coming to Cheyenne if it wasn't for Frontier Days. That's just simply the truth and there is no denying it. Maybe you are a dollars and cents kind of person who likes the boost the event provides to our local economy?

Studies over the years have estimated the impact of Cheyenne Frontier Days at around $27 million for our local economy. It's an especially big deal for restaurants, gas stations, hotels, bars, and some other businesses that cater to travelers. It's been compared to a second Christmas, and for some businesses, CFD is make-or-break time.

As much money as CFD brings into the community, there are still free events.

The parades and the pancake breakfasts don't charge an admission fee, and they draw thousands of people.

No list of favorite CFD events would be complete without mentioning the Air Force Thunderbirds Air Show, a long-standing tradition on Wednesday of Frontier Days. This year the Thunderbirds will take to the air on July 27.

And if we are being honest here, there are those who are happiest when another CFD is in the books and we can all get back to everyday life. Are you one of those folks?

Take our poll and give us your opinion!