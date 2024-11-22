Obituary: Gwendlyn Marie Garcia

Gwendlyn Marie Garcia: 1960 – 2024

Gwendlyn Marie Garcia, 64, of Casper, Wyoming, entered into God’s presence on November 18, 2024, surrounded by the love of her family.

Gwen was born on February 6, 1960, in Cheyenne, Wyoming, to Keith Phillip Schoene and Ruby Jane Schoene. She graduated from Burns High School in 1978 and went on to pursue a degree in Special Education from the University of Wyoming. She later earned her Master’s in Education from Black Hills State University. Gwen devoted 35 years to teaching, retiring in 2017, and found immense joy in seeing her students’ successes.

On August 4, 1984, Gwen married Albert Carl Garcia in Burns, Wyoming. They loved each other for over 40 years. Together, they raised two children: daughter, Cassandra Ann Garcia (Fuller), born October 23, 1987, and son, Andrew John Garcia, born March 12, 1996. One of Gwen’s greatest joys in life was being a mother to her children.

Gwen joyfully attended morning water aerobics, Bible study groups, and adult classes at Casper College. She gave generously of her heart and time, volunteering with hospice and the Mission Board of Highland Park Community Church, traveling around the world on mission trips. She poured her love into every newspaper comic shared, every dinner party, chocolate chip cookie, and flower delivery. Some of Gwen’s happiest moments were spent at the family cabin, playing cribbage and enjoying “dump dinners” with loved ones. She lived out her love for Jesus every day, teaching others, through her actions, what it meant to be a genuine servant of Christ.

Gwen is survived by her beloved husband, Albert Garcia; daughter, Cassandra (Josh) Fuller; son, Andrew Garcia; sister, Melinda (Troy) Decker; and brother, Bruce Schoene. She was preceded in death by her parents, Keith (Jeannie) Schoene and Ruby Schoene; and her father-in-law, Albert (Mary) Garcia.

A service to celebrate Gwen’s life will be held on November 23, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. at Highland Park Community Church, followed by a reception at the church. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed on Highland Park Community Church’s YouTube channel, starting 10 minutes before the service begins.

Memorial donations may be made in Gwen’s name to Highland Park Community Church. Please include “missions” and her name in the memo of the donation.

Gwen will forever be remembered for her sweet and abundant laugh, big heart, dedication to her ministry, and the innumerable ways that she impacted the lives of all who knew her. She was a true gift.