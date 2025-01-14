Obituaries: Martinez; Monteleone; Provence; Valentine; Wernsmann

Jay Martinez: 1964 – 2025

Joh Dudley (Jay) Martinez was born June 21, 1964, to Frank and Shirley Martinez in Thermopolis Wyoming. Jay grew up in Meeteetse, Wyoming and passed away unexpectedly on December 20, 2024 in Douglas Wyoming.

Jay grew up in Meeteetse, Wyoming on the Bar TL ranch where he began working with his father and siblings at a young age. He spent countless hours horseback and breaking colts, developing a lifelong passion for ranching. During his school years Jay was active in FFA and played high school football, earning a reputation for causing memorable incidents that were talked about for years. After graduating, Jay attended North West community college in Powell Wyoming. He spent his early adult years working on various ranches, including cowboying for his father at the Bell ranch and the Rattlesnake Association. He later worked for Tye and Doug Moore at the Stone ranch, and the Rochell Ranch on the Red Desert. Jay eventually began a career with Hank Franzen at Powder River Rodeo.

Later he organized some of his own rodeo’s. He then transitioned to driving truck for Lock Trucking in Wheatland Wyoming earning numerous awards for his dedication and work ethic.

Known for his energy and mischievous sense of humor, Jay was always on the move. A true cowboy at heart he often spoke of his dream to own a ranch. He was a jokester who kept people on their toes and enjoyed spending time with nieces and nephews and friends, often bringing them honey and nuts while teasingly reminding them to make it last.

Jay is survived by his mother, Shirley Martinez of Douglas; sister, Penny Martinez of Douglas; brothers, Bob (Becky) Martinez of Worland; Rick (Stacy) Martinez of Casper, and Scott (Christy Martinez of Casper; as well as numerous nieces, nephews , cousins and friends. He will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. May he finally find peace on that big ranch.

Celebration of life will be April 12, 2025 in Casper, Wyoming at the Barn by Five Deuces. 7992 Zero Road. From Noon to 5 p.m.

Shelly Ann Monteleone: 1957 – 2025

Shelly (Roberts) Monteleone, 67, passed away peacefully on Jan. 8, 2025 surrounded by her family.

Shelly was the daughter of Joseph ‘Joe’ Roberts and Martha Ann (Branscom). She spent her childhood in Thermopolis, Wyoming graduating from Hot Springs County High School in 1975

Shelly was a thoughtful, kind, and compassionate person who was committed to helping others. Shelly’s impact on the lives she touched will be lasting and inspirational. Her most cherished role was being a dedicated mother to her son, Christopher ‘Chris’ Boyce.

After raising her son, she fulfilled a long held dream of earning her degree in Social Sciences at Montana State University-Great Falls College of Technology. This provided her with an outlet for her empathy, patience, and commitment to assisting others as a care coordinator. Through her professional career, she was able to make a positive impact on the lives of many people in both Thermopolis and Casper until her retirement in 2019.

When not taking care of others, Shelly enjoyed traveling and spending time with friends and family. She traveled extensively experiencing different cultures, music and exploring new destinations. One of her most cherished memories was a family trip to Cancun and Playa del Carmen.

Shelly was a selfless and amazing mother, daughter, and sister. She will be greatly missed by her son, Chris; sister, Norma (Marty) Smith; brother-in-law, Dennis McMillan; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Shelly is proceeded in death by her parents; sister, Jeanne McMillan; brothers, Johnny, Joseph David ‘JD’, and Jerry.

A ceremony honoring Shelly will be held at a later date.

Jessica Rachel Provence: 1996 – 2025

Jessica Rachel Provence, age 29, passed away at her residence in Aurora, Colorado on January 8, 2025.

Jessica was born on January 5, 1996, in Nuremberg, Germany, to Ricky Provence and Sonja (Mularczyk) Provence. She grew up in Vilseck, Germany alongside her sister, cousin and grandmother. While in Germany, Jessica was deeply involved with the U.S. Military, dedicating many years as a volunteer where she sang at military functions at all the U.S. military bases in Germany while her father worked for the Department of the Army. Jessica was also a contestant on German Idol where she became an instant celebrity. She couldn’t travel anywhere in Germany without being asked for a photograph and autograph. Jessica later moved with her family to Arvada, Colorado where she graduated Arvada West High School with honors and continued singing at various events around the United States.

After high school, Jessica attended the University of Colorado Denver for a short time before moving to Virginia and Louisiana before eventually returning back to the Denver area to be close to her mother.

Not only was Jessica a great sister, but she was a very dedicated aunt who loved to be involved in each of her nieces and nephew’s lives. Her generosity to all her family, friends and even strangers was only out shown by her unwavering spirit.

With an indomitable spirit, and a heart full of gold, Jessica followed her passion in music and lived a life that inspired everyone who knew her. She truly had the voice of an angel that could melt the hearts of everyone around her. Her unwavering bond to her huskies, Simba, Pumbaa and N was unmatched. Jessica and her huskies were inseparable and her dedication to them and their welfare displayed her true love for animals.

Jessica was preceded in death by her grandparents, Alvin Dale Provence, Patricia Ann (Jackson) Davies, William Davies, Peter Mularcyzk; her aunt, Shiela (Provence) Bailey; and her uncle, Peter Althammer.

Jessica is lovingly remembered by her parents, sister and her brother-in-law, nieces and nephew, sister-like cousin, grandmother and aunts and uncles:

• Ricky and Elizabeth Provence of Midwest, Wyoming

• Sonja (Mularczyk) Provence of Arvada, Colorado

• Natascha and Benji Provence of Spring Hill, Florida

~ Samantha, Marissa and Caleb Provence of Spring Hill, Florida

• Anice Mularczyk of Vilseck, Germany

• Elisabeth (Hironimus) Mularczyk of Vilseck, Germany

• Annette and Michael Johnson of Glenrock, Wyoming

• Tricia Provence and Billy Lytle of Casper, Wyoming

•Kerstin (Mularczyk) Benz and Juergen Benz of Nuremberg, Germany

•Mario Mularczyk of Nuremberg, Germany

In addition, Jessica is survived by her sixteen cousins, and the many extended family and friends who were fortunate to know her. A private grave-side service will be held at the Glenrock Cemetery.

Aaron Shea Valentine: 1994 – 2024

Aaron Shea Valentine, 30, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away on December 23, 2024.

Aaron was born in Everett, Washington, to Randy and Lori (York) Valentine on August 13, 1994. He grew up in Tucson, Arizona, and he spent treasured summers in Lander, Wyoming, with his grandparents, friends, and family.

Aaron graduated from high school in 2013, and he went on to earn a BS in Business/Marketing from the University of Wyoming. He most recently worked as a Member Service Representative at WyoCentral Federal Credit Union in Casper. Aaron enjoyed wrenching on bicycles, tinkering with computers, playing the violin, hanging out with his grandpa, cars, and looking for bargains. He was an eclectic collector; his collections included old toasters, typewriters, and neckties. He was a generous soul who loved helping people.

Aaron is survived by his mother, Lori of Tucson; and his grandparents, Loren and Sharon York of Lander. He is preceded in death by his father, Randy.

Thank you to the community of Casper for the compassion, care, and support that you have shown our family.

Aaron was a smart, quirky guy who loved deeply and was deeply loved. He will be missed.

Michele Wernsmann: 1962 – 2025

Michele J. Wernsmann, 62, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away peacefully on January 12, 2025. Born in Portsmouth, Virginia, on December 15,1962, Michele was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend whose joyful spirit and adventurous nature touched everyone who knew her.

The daughter of Lawrence (Bud) and Karyl Wiser, Michele grew up in a Coast Guard family, living in various places throughout her childhood. One of her fondest memories was living in Mobile, Alabama. Michele’s love for the outdoors, the beach, and traveling was deeply ingrained in her spirit. Whether it was a weekend getaway to the coast or a cross-country road trip with her late husband, William “Bill” Wernsmann—the love of her life. Michele was always happiest when exploring new places. Together, they created countless memories, sharing their passion for discovery and adventure with friends and family as they traveled coast to coast.

Michele’s greatest joy was her family. She is survived by her son, Benjamin Johnson; stepdaughter, Erica Loppnow; father, Lawrence Wiser; and sisters: Kim Smith, Kathryn Harrell, and Kris Branch. She was also the proud grandmother of Alexandra Johnson, Estelle Loppnow, and Wren Loppnow. Michele cherished the time spent creating art and crafts with her grandchildren, building special bonds and filling their lives with love and creativity. She also leaves behind several nieces, nephews and many close friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bill Wernsmann, of Casper Mountain, Wyoming, and her mother, Karyl Wiser.

Her kindness, generosity, and zest for life left an indelible mark on all who knew her. Michele’s unwavering love for her family, her curiosity about the world, and her ability to make others feel welcome and appreciated will never be forgotten.

Michele’s memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew her. She will always be remembered for her boundless love, her infectious laughter, and her unwavering passion for life.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.