Obituaries: Dow; Arnoldi; Cisneros; Neely; Patton; Zagrabelny

Alan Lothian Dow, Jr.: 1953 – 2024

Alan Lothian Dow, Jr. (better known to friends and family as “Big Al”), 71, of Gillette, Wyoming passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming after battling several years of health issues. He spent the last two years of his life living at Shepherd of the Valley Rehabilitation Center in Casper. He so desperately wanted to go home, but God had other plans. He made many wonderful friends during his time at Shepherd and made sure to give the nurses a lot of grief.

Al was born on January 12, 1953 to Alan L. Dow Sr. and Stella (Juroshek) Dow in Sheridan, Wyoming. He was the first born and his two sisters later followed. The family spent the early years of his childhood living in Rawlins, Thermopolis, and Pinedale due to his father’s career with the Wyoming Game and Fish. Alan spent many summers with his dad, sisters, and friends stacking hay around the state. He learned to love the Wyoming outdoors from his father where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, dirt biking, and snowmobiling in the Wind Rivers and the Big Horn Mountains. A fond memory for Alan was enjoying his mother’s home cooking.

The Dow family returned to Big Horn, Wyoming when Al was in junior high. This is where he finished his education graduating from Big Horn High School in 1971. The nickname “Big Al” came from his stature, as he stood at 6’ 8” and his size could be intimidating. He played basketball and football and was an accomplished athlete. He attended college at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall, MN on a basketball scholarship and then transferred to Sheridan College where he finished his basketball career and majored in Liberal Arts. He married Shelley Peterson, of Sheridan, in 1976 and from that union came his only son, Lucas, in 1980. While living in Sheridan, Al had a career with Frito Lay and later Metz Beverage. The couple divorced in 1982 and Al moved to Gillette where he continued working for Metz Beverage for many years. He later married Marie Coleman in 1994 and they divorced in 1999. He then made a career change in the early 2000’s and became a car salesman with Energy Dodge, Great Western Auto Brokers, and White’s Mountain Motors, where he retired in 2016. He established a loyal customer base due to the relationships and trust he built with people.

Al was ornery, had a big personality, and quite the sense of humor. He always had a good story or joke to share. He loved making others smile and laugh, leaving an impact on all who crossed his path. He was a people person and spent much of his free time refereeing basketball. If you played basketball in Wyoming in the 80’s or 90’s, it’s likely that “Big Al” refereed one of your games. He was a respected basketball official and traveled the state to officiate everything from 1A-4A. For over a decade, Al was voted in by coaches to officiate the State Basketball tournaments and developed numerous friendships across Wyoming.

Al enjoyed riding motorcycles, tinkering on dirt bikes, fishing, collecting Winchester rifles, watching Westerns and Law & Order, frequenting the car wash, and socializing with friends. Some of his favorite fishing spots were Lake DeSmet and Kearney Lake. He was very proud of his grandsons and was known to give them $2 bills and handfuls of candy every time he saw them.

Al had a deep love of Big Horn, Wyoming where some of his best childhood memories were spent growing up at the base of the Big Horn Mountains. He was proud of his family origin and made sure his grandsons knew the Dows were pioneers of the area. He often told stories of his family ancestry, which is still on display in the Bozeman Trail Museum along with his great-great-great grandfather, Jack Dow’s, surveying equipment. He shared his love of the Big Horns with Lucas by teaching him how to ride motorcycles up Red Grade and Penrose Trail. They also spent a lot of time at Park Reservoir and Little Goose Canyon. Alan showed his grandsons “Dow Street” in Sheridan and shared the story of Jack Dow, one of the first surveyors of Sheridan. The street name serves as a legacy for the family.

Cremation has taken place. Al’s ashes will be spread at Lake DeSmet, Kearney Lake, and a small urn will be buried next to his father at the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Big Horn, Wyoming at a later date. Al was saved and baptized at Roadway Alliance Church in Gillette and is now pain free and rejoicing in heaven with his Lord & Savior.

Al is survived by his son, Lucas (Cinnamon) Dow of Sheridan/Casper, Wyoming; two sisters, Aleta Dow of Clark, Wyoming and Audrey Carpenter of Clark, Wyoming; three grandsons: Corbin Dow, Cooper Dow, and Camden Dow, all of Casper, Wyoming; niece, Amber Clearwater of Sheridan, Wyoming; and nephew, August Dow of Powell, Wyoming. He is preceded in death by his parents, Alan Dow Sr. and Stella Dow and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A Celebration of Life to honor Alan Dow will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 25, at First Baptist Church, 3179 Big Horn Avenue, Sheridan, Wyoming. A reception with coffee and desserts will be held at the church after the ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, a “Big Al Memorial Fund” is being set up to provide scholarships for new basketball referees in Wyoming to purchase officiating equipment. Donations can be made to Lucas Dow at 1920 Elkhorn Valley Drive, Casper, WY 82609.

Katherine “Kitty” S. Arnoldi: 1939 – 2024

Katherine “Kitty” Suzanne Arnoldi, 85, passed away surrounded by her family on Sunday, November 10, 2024 at Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation in Green River, Wyoming. She was a 53 year resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming and former resident of Cody, Green River and Casper, Wyoming. She was born February 12, 1939 in Casper Wyoming; the daughter of “G.O.” Gwendolyn Burridge and Alice Katherine Byrnes.

Kitty attended schools in Casper, Wyoming and was a 1957 graduate of Natrona High School. She worked for the Honorable Alice K. Burridge as a Court Clerk for five years.

Kitty married Loy A. Arnoldi October 20, 1959 in Rock Springs, Wyoming: he preceded her in death March 27, 2024. She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Community and she taught Faith Formation for many years;

Kitty was a member and volunteer for United Way; she served as president of Little League Baseball; Senior League Baseball; campaign manager for many people she was an active party member. She loved spending time with family especially her grandchildren, she never missed a sporting event for her children or grandchildren; hunting big game; cooking for her family and making all the special holiday meals for them.

Survivors include two sons, John Arnoldi and wife, Mary of Bigfork, Montana and Dan Arnoldi and wife, Kayci of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter, Mary Murphy and husband, Mark of Salt Lake City, Utah; two brothers, Tom Burridge of Hobe Sound, Florida and Michael Burridge and wife, Brenda of Vinton, Ohio; one sister, Sarah Conrad of Bigfork, Montana; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; several cousins; nieces; and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, “G.O.” Gwendolyn and Alice Burridge; seven brothers: Jack; Dean; Jerry; Gene; Donald; Jim; Larry; and two sisters, Maricolleen and Evelyn.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Kitty’s memory the Holy Spirit Catholic Building Fund, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or Cowboys Against Cancer, 1893 Dewar Drive Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Saturday, November 23, 2024 at Saint Anthony’s Catholic Church, 604 South Center Street, Casper, Wyoming. A Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2024 at Bustards Funeral Home, 600 CY Avenue, Casper, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Wyoming Memorial Gardens, Old Yellowstone Highway, Casper, Wyoming.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Rock Springs at a later date.

William R Cisneros: 1947 – 2024

William R. Cisneros, Jr. was born on March 14, 1947, in Riverton, Wyoming to William Cisneros, Sr. and Fannie (Valdez) Cisneros. He lost his battle with Parkinsons/dementia induced by agent orange passed away on November 9, 2024, in Casper, Wyoming. He was a lifelong resident of Casper, Wyoming.

William graduated from Natrona County High School and completed the carpenter apprenticeship program. His commitment to serving his country was evident when he enlisted in the United States Army in January of 1967, proudly fulfilling his duty until his honorable discharge in January of 1970.

A dedicated carpenter, William’s life was marked by his hard work and passion for his craft, spanning over 50 years in the carpentry industry. Beyond his career, William had an immense love for genealogy, always eager to learn about and share his family history. He cherished his time spent outdoors, enjoying the beauty of Wyoming through hunting and fishing, activities that brought him great joy and connected him to the landscape he loved.

He is survived by his four daughters: Marcella, Sylvia, Mary Karlene, and Selena Cisneros and his children’s mother, Mary Cisneros. William is also remembered by his grandchildren: Emily, Ashley, Seth, and Mateo; along with all of cousins, especially Lynne Ann, who will carry fond memories of him.

In honoring William’s memory, friends and family are invited to pay their respects at Newcomer Funeral Home in Casper, Wyoming. A viewing will be held on November 19, 2024, from 5 to 6 p.m. followed by a prayer service starting at 7 p.m. A Mass will be celebrated in his honor at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. with interment to follow at Highland Cemetery.

Jim Michael Neely: 1960 – 2024

Jim Neely, 64, of Cody, Wyoming, passed away October 28, 2024. He was an independent concrete contractor, a talented musician, a dear friend to many, and a devoted father to his cherished daughter Katy.

James Michael Neely, “Jimmer” was the son of Roy S. and Charlotte Neely. He spent his early years on the Pecatonica, Illinois family farms, riding ponies, playing every kind of ball game with his four brothers, and making music. The family moved to Worland, Wyoming and then to the Neely Ranch in Hyattville, where Jim attended Worland South Side and Hyattville grade schools. He was confirmed at St. Albans, Worland in 1973. After two years at Manderson High School, Jim transferred and graduated from Cheyenne East High School, followed by Casper College and the University of Wyoming on music scholarships.

At an early age, Jim’s musical abilities became apparent. At 15, he toured throughout Germany with “Die Lüstigen Worländer,” a musical group of ambassadors from Worland that played, sang, and danced authentic Tyrolean music. While at Cheyenne East High School, he excelled in football, friends, and music, and was featured in the musical production of “The Music Man.” He sang in the Collegiate Chorale at both Casper College and the University of Wyoming, and he held the role of “Hero” in the collegiate production of “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” at Laramie. During summers and post-college, he worked at the family ranch, played Legion Baseball, and became well known in the Big Horn Basin as the lead singer and guitarist for the popular rock group “The Runaways”.

He was a rock and roller through life- proudly sporting the mullet until his final days. Like his hero, Frank Zappa, Jim Neely was unabashedly himself, no matter how times or trends evolved.

In 1986, Jim married Melanie Shadegg. They lived in Ten Sleep, then moved to Worland where Jim worked for Hedge Music and later sold vehicles for Western Motors. His daughter Kathryn, “Katy,” was born in 1992. After their divorce, Melanie took a teaching job in Cody, and Jim moved there to be near Katy. Jim, fortunate to be mentored by Lynn Ackerman, found work as an independent concrete contractor, a job he continued until his death.

Jim was kind, intelligent, curious, and thoughtful, possessing an infectious laugh with an unlimited sense of humor. From practical jokes like a fish head in the camp coffee pot to a Babe Ruth bar in the swimming pool (he took a bite), to his EXTENSIVE collection of jokes- often followed by his big bear hug, Jim was a master prankster. He connected with people from all walks of life through laughter and an earnest good nature. After Katy’s high school graduation, Jim drove his pick-up cross-country to move her to Columbia University in New York. He made his way out of the city and home to Cody by befriending the cabbies while smiling, waving, and pointing to his Wyoming plates.

His nieces and nephews remember Uncle Jim as warm, friendly, and just so much fun, with a smile that filled the room. Friends remember guitar jams, pool tournaments, and a cozy fire in his backyard, surrounded by Jim’s salvaged and repurposed furniture, inventions, and electronic gadgets. He was also a lifelong animal lover who gave many dogs a loving home. Jim leaves behind his special canine companion Skoot.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by daughter, Katy; sister, Marcia (Patrick) Patton; and brothers: Cajer (Jamie) Neely, Brad (Kathy) Neely, Bryan (Jennifer) Neely, and Pat (Stephanie) Neely; nieces and nephews: Brooke, Neely, Megan, John, Lindsey, Matt, Aly, Jacob, Cooper, and Jaxson; and 11 great-nephews-and-nieces.

A Celebration of Life will be held at The Eagles Club in Cody on December 8, 2024 from 11 a.m. to 3p.m. We hear Jim, a true child of the 60’s, say….RIGHT ON!

Norma Katherine Patton: 1924 – 2024

Memorial services for Norma Katherine (Johansen) Patton, 99, will be conducted on at 11a.m., Monday, November 18 at the First United Methodist Church by Reverend Dan Odell. Private inurnment will take place at a later date in the Oregon Trail State Veterans’ Cemetery. She died November 13, 2024 in Casper, Wyoming.

Norma was born on December 12, 1924 in Hay Springs, Nebraska, the youngest of nine children of Fred W. and Annie (Williams) Johansen. Following graduation from Hay Springs High School in 1942, she was employed as a secretary at the Douglas Aircraft Corporation in El Segundo, CA. She returned to Hay Springs and worked as a secretary for the Mirage Flats Irrigation Project, and later for the USDA’s Soil Conservation Service (SCS) in Hay Springs. In 1948, she transferred to the Regional Office SCS in Lincoln, Nebraska and in 1953, transferred to the Wyoming State Office Soil Conservation Service in Casper, Wyoming.

She married Kenneth D. Patton on November 26, 1955 at the Chapel of the Transfiguration in Moose, Wyoming. They celebrated over 63 years of marriage together. Their married life was spent in Casper except for a period from 1974-1977 when they lived in Huntington Beach, California. They raised two children: a son, Craig and a daughter, Gail.

Norma was active in her community as a member of the First United Methodist Church and sang in the church choir for many years. She belonged to the United Methodist Women, was active in the National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees, holding several offices in both organizations and a volunteer in the Natrona County Democratic offices and served many years as an election judge in Natrona County.

Norma’s special interests were her family, music and flower gardening. She was known to her five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, and many in the community, as “Bumma.” She loved playing Scrabble, doing the crossword puzzle, and playing Wordle daily.

Survivors include her son, Craig Patton from Boulder, Colorado and daughter, Gail (Joel) Schenfisch of Casper, Wyoming; her five grandchildren: Robyn (David) Bopp, Andrea (Justin) Burger, Sarah Patton, Mark Schenfisch and Anna Schenfisch; and five great-grandchildren: Adam, Josie, and Claire Bopp, and Adela and Weston Burger.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth D. Patton; her parents; five brothers: Horace, Fred, Ferd, Ellis and Willard Johansen; and three sisters: Connie Miller, Thelma Carter and Madge Dugger.

Live Streaming of the memorial will be available at https://www.youtube.com/@casperfumc9019.

JoAnn Zagrabelny: 1937 – 2024

JoAnn Elizabeth Zagrabelny, 87, passed away peacefully on November 11, 2024, surrounded by family and friends, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. She will be fondly remembered for her sense of humor, loving disposition and generous spirit.

JoAnn married Winton Zagrabelny in 1954 and enjoyed a life of 70 years together. As Jehovah’s Witnesses, JoAnn and Winton devoted many hours to sharing their faith with their neighbors. They were also known for being wonderful dancers, and family and friends loved to watch them waltz and polka.

JoAnn worked as a school cook at Glenrock’s Grant Elementary for about 20 years, recognized by her friendliness and welcoming smile. She also enjoyed quilting and crocheting, and she earned numerous awards for her ceramic projects.

JoAnn is survived by her husband, Winton; her children: Lori (Rusty) Gross, Randy (Lisa) Zagrabelny, Scott (Carol) Zagrabelny, Cheryl (Allen) Roose, Leah (Matt) Sebesta; grandchildren: Heather, Aimee, Neil, Zachary, Aubrey, Jacob, Logan, Drew, Travis, Lindsey, Micah, Wyatt, Whitney, Justin, Wyshia; numerous great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and others who adopted her as “Ma Zag.” She was preceded in death by her parents, Mae and Walter Gunderson; all five of her siblings; her children, Eric Zagrabelny, DeAnn Zagrabelny; and her grandchildren: Jared, Krystal, Daniel, and Kaleb.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m on November 23, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1101 Wilkins Circle, Casper, Wyoming. In lieu of flowers, donations made on her behalf to Central Wyoming Hospice would be appreciated.