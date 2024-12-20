Obituaries: Davies; Dutton; Kennah; Harshfield/Solberg; Hunt; McCrimmon; Ogg; Olsen; Quig; Sparby; Williams

Patricia Ann Davies: 1945 – 2024

Patricia Ann (Jackson) Davies, age 79, passed away peacefully at her home on December 12, 2024.

Patricia was born on September 24, 1945, in Cody, Wyoming, to Lawrence and Inez (Davis) Jackson. She grew up in Cody alongside her 11 siblings, where they lived for many years. Patricia later moved to Casper, Wyoming, where she met her first husband, Alvin Dale Provence, with whom she shared four children. Together, they created countless cherished memories for their family. She was deeply involved with the Troopers Drum and Bugle Corps organization, dedicating many years as a volunteer while her two eldest children participated and competed with the corps.

Patricia relocated to Glenrock, Wyoming later in life where she met and married her sweetheart, William Robert Davies. Together they worked to build the life of their dreams. She dedicated most of her time to the town of Glenrock in several different ways. Some may know her from her days of owning and bartending at the Knotty Pine, or you may know her from her years of community service as a town council member. She could also be found volunteering her time at the Glenrock Senior Center Thrift Store later on in life. Her organization skills were unmatched.

Not only was Patricia a great mother, but she was a very gifted grandmother who had the patience and time to be involved in each of her grandchildren’s lives. Those who lived close reaped the rewards from Nana’s daycare service. Her generosity to all her family and friends was as big as her heart.

With steadfast work ethic, an indomitable spirit, and a heart full of gold, Patricia lived a life that inspired everyone who knew her. She could build a house from the ground up – literally – turning blueprints into homes filled with warmth and love. Her resilience in the face of challenges was unmatched, and her ‘can-do’ attitude left no dream unachieved. While her hands were skilled at crafting and building, her greatest gift was the way she poured love and kindness into everything she did, creating a legacy of strength, compassion, and grace that will live on in all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, William Davies and his parents, James and Marie (Bergin) Davies; Alvin Provence, the father of her four children; her daughter, Sheila (Provence) Bailey; her mother and father, Lawrence and Inez (Davis) Jackson; her sister, Virginia (Jackson) Qualls; and her brother, Herschel Jackson.

Patricia is lovingly remembered by her children and grandchildren:

Ricky and Elizabeth Provence of Midwest, Wyoming

Natascha (Benji) Provence, and Jessica Provence

Sheila (In Loving Memory) and Patrick Bailey of Casper, Wyoming

McKenzie (William) Hoag and Zachary (Mitchie) Bailey

Annette and Michael Johnson of Glenrock, Wyoming

Sydnie Ryan Johnson, Adam Johnson, Drew Johnson, and Devin Mackay

Tricia Provence and Billy Lytle of Casper, Wyoming

Riley Salazar and Zachary Salazar

In addition, Patricia is survived by her three great-grandchildren; remaining siblings; numerous nieces and nephews; her in-laws; and the many friends who were fortunate to know her.

A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 20, 2024 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 573 Lookout Drive, Glenrock with interment to follow at the Glenrock Cemetery. A reception will follow from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Glenrock Senior Center.

David Brian Dutton: 1969 – 2024

David Brian Dutton, 55, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2024.

He was born in Burbank, California on February 3rd, 1969.

David graduated from Natrona County High School in 1987 and went on to join the United States Marine Corps. David received a Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology. He worked at Casper College, opening the original Help Desk. He continued to work at the college for 18 years, becoming the Enterprise Software Administrator.

He was survived by his mother, Karen Dutton; and sister, Katie Dutton. He is preceded in death by his father, Ronald Dutton.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to the Humane Society.

A Memorial Service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 20, 2024 at Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery, 80 Veterans Road, Evansville, WY, 82636.

Clarice Annette Kennah: 1938 – 2024

Clarice Annette Kennah (Rice), age 86, passed away following a brief illness in Loveland, Colorado, on December 8, 2024, with granddaughter Ashley by her side. She was a beloved wife, mother, foster mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She touched the lives of many with her warmth, kindness, and unconditional love. Clarice was a Catholic and very strong in her faith.

Clarice was born on February 27, 1938 in Casper, Wyoming, the oldest of four children. The family lived on a ranch in Meeteetse, Wyoming. Her father died when she was six and her mother and siblings moved to Casper. Her mother never remarried and the family had a difficult time making ends meet. Clarice attended University High School in Laramie for two years from 1954 to 1955. She graduated from Natrona County High School in 1957. In May, 1957, she met the love of her life, Henry and they were married on August 20, 1957. Together they raised six children: Henry (PeeWee), Mike, Pat, Wanda, T.F. (Tom) and Terra.

Shortly after they were married, they moved to an assignment on the Muddy, near Crowheart, Wyoming. Henry worked for Texaco Oil in Casper so Clarice was often left alone with the three older boys, PeeWee, Mike and Pat. There, she became an expert at killing rattlesnakes or, as the three boys called them, biting snakes. It was a different time then, now she wouldn’t have thought of killing anything.

In 1966, the family moved to Lander to be closer to medical care for Clarice. In 1968 they moved to the Home Place near Ft. Washakie to ranch. Clarice lived there ranching, raising her family, her grandkids and taking in numerous foster kids. After her husband passed away in 2010, she lived there on her own until 2012 when she moved to the Lander Senior Apartments.

Clarice loved to cook and bake for her kids. She made delicious meals, baked wonderful bread, cinnamon rolls, cakes, pies, and whatever else she could think of. She loved to sing, and play the piano and organ. Whenever she had the opportunity, she would sing songs and lullabies to her kids, especially when driving.

Clarice loved Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Ft. Washakie where she played the organ for many years.

Clarice was a survivor for sure. She had numerous medical issues but never let that stop her from participating in activities. When asked how she was doing, she’d often say, “oh, I’m hanging in there!”.

In 2014 she moved with T.F. and his family to Laramie. Fully independent, she lived on her own at Laramie Square Apartments and had many cherished friends there. Clarice had many firsts while living in Laramie, including traveling twice to Disney World, riding roller coasters, going to Yellowstone National Park, four-wheeling, and enjoying the many things the Laramie area offers. Clarice loved butterflies. Anything and everything with butterflies. She would often be seen with all kinds of butterfly accessories in her hair. At every occasion he could (much to the chagrin of T.F), PeeWee would gift her butterfly accessories and she would wear them proudly! In August, 2022, she was so happy to welcome Joel and his wife, Amanda’s son Julian, her newest great-grandson. Mom was included in everything with T.F.’s family and was always ready for the next adventure. She was well taken care of by T.F., Vicki, Joel and his wife, Amanda, Ashley and Kristian. T.F. had coffee with mom every morning before work and enjoyed that time with her very much.

Clarice attended weekly mass at St. Paul’s Newman Center in Laramie. She loved St. Paul’s and Fr. Rob. If she were able, she would have attended daily mass, every holy day, and any other opportunity to participate in the community.

Clarice was preceded in death by her parents, James and Ann; beloved husband, Henry; son, Mike; daughter, Wanda; brother, Mike Rice. She is survived by her sisters, Virginia Yohn and Cathy Rice; children: Henry (PeeWee) and his wife, Joy; Pat and wife, Cindy; T.F. (Tom) and his wife, Vicki; Terra and husband, Troy; grandchildren: Josh, Michael, Henry, Steven, Branden, Sarah, Kayla, Clarissa, Mathew, Colby, Joel, Zach, Ashley, Olivia, Kristian, Tanner and Christopher; numerous great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and friends. She considered her nephew, Bob Watt, a son. Bob spent many summers with the older boys at the assignment on the Muddy and later at the Home Place near Ft. Washakie. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Cremation has taken place and a mass of Christian Burial will take place in Laramie at a later date, followed by burial next to her late husband in the Kennah Family Cemetery at the Home Place in Ft. Washakie, Wyoming. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Stephens Mission, 33 St. Stephens Road, St. Stephens, WY 82524.

“I love you all. God bless, and remember — Jesus loves you.”

Lynal Dee Suzett Harshfield / Solberg: 1949 – 2024

Lynal was born April 28 1949 in Casper, Wyoming to William Morgan Harshfield and Stella Jane DeWitt/ Lofink.

She passed away on Dec. 12, 2024 to brain cancer.

She is survived by two sons: Shawn and Chad Lietz, both of Washington State; and two sisters: Debbie and Marlene of Casper.

There are no services planned at this time.

Lynal was preceded in passing by both parents and her brother, Dusty.

Vickie Marie Hunt: 1940 – 2024

Vickie Marie Hunt, 84 of Buffalo, Wyoming, passed away on December 12, 2024 in Casper Wyoming.

Vickie was born in Gillette Wyoming to Victor and Vera Kenitzer on September 1, 1940. She went to, and graduated from, Midwest/Edgerton High School. Vickie later married Lenard Hunt and lived in Gillette, Wyoming until they moved to Glenrock in 1973. She worked at Millers 4 Aces, the Shoreliner and Kerr Mcgee Uranium. Vickie enjoyed many things, but her love for family, being a wife and mother, and always keeping things in order, was her happiness. She raised her sons in Glenrock and then moved to Point of Rocks, Wyoming in 1989. In 2007, they moved to moved to Buffalo, Wyoming to be closer to family.

Vickie is survived by her two sons: Cody Hunt of Buffalo, Wyoming and Lee Hunt of Casper, Wyoming; three granddaughters: Rashelle Schoenleber (Brant) of Larue, Texas, Brianne Veit (Dave) of Huntsville, Alabama, and Shelby Kai (Holden) of Casper, Wyoming; grandson, Taiden Hunt of Buffalo, Wyoming; six great-grandchildren: Braesen, Brantly (Texas), Kylee, Able (Alabama), Azlee, Ollie (Wyoming). She was preceded in death by her husband, Lenard; six brothers: Jerry, Larry, Eddie, Danny, Mike and Rick; and her parents, Victor and Vera.

There will be a celebration of life schedule in the summer of 2025

She is the last of a family era; her smile will be missed by all.

Joyce “Betty” McCrimmon: 1939 – 2024

Our dear mother, Betty, sadly passed away Saturday, December 14, 2024 at the age of 85. She was a wonderful mother who was always there when we needed her.

She was born in London, England. She came to America when she was 16, and met her husband of 60 years, Eugene F. McCrimmon, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Our mom realized her dream of living on the Oregon coast after her retirement from Casper Child Development Center. After our dad passed away, we moved her back to Casper to be close to us. Her family was the most important thing to her, and we all spent lots of time together.

She loved to gamble, read, paint, and throwing the ball for her buddy, Harlem.

Our mom was overjoyed with the outcome of the 2024 presidential election.

Betty leaves behind her daughters: Kelly McCrimmon, Maxie (Jim) Howrish and Gina (Dean) Smith; grandchildren: Robert MacDonald, Jessica Baker, Shane Hemmer, Eugene McCrimmon, William Thorne and Kelsey Reinhard; great-grandchildren: Kylie MacDonald, Mason MacDonald, Keenan Williams, Jack Baker, Brody Baker, Kyla McCrimmon, Cameron McCrimmon, Max McCrimmon, Madison Thorne, Grant Swartzel, Iain Thorne and Mali Reinhard.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene F. McCrimmon in 2011; daughter, Georgie in 2013; and granddaughter, Kristen Thorne in 2020.

When a mother dies, we lose a piece of who we are.

We lose the person whose story provides the beginning of our own.

At Betty’s request, there will be no services.

Her only wish is for everyone to spend time with loved ones – especially your mother.

Cheryl Ann Ogg: 1949 – 2024

Cheryl Ann Ogg, 75 of Riverton, Wyoming, passed away on December 13, 2024, at her winter home in Yuma, Arizona. Cheryl was born in Douglas, Wyoming, to Don and Eva Turner Cook on September 6, 1949. She attended Douglas schools and graduated in 1967.

Cheryl married her first husband, Roger, in summer 1968 . They were married for 22 years and welcomed two children, Kaycee and Becky. After Roger’s passing, Cheryl met and married Glenn Ogg in 1991, welcoming his young children, Jennifer and Jason, into her heart and household.

Cheryl was lovingly referred to as “Lyle” by her family. Lyle loved crafts: cross-stitching, knitting, and crochet, and collecting bags to hold her projects. She enjoyed baking, reading on her Kindle, watching Jeopardy, taking trips with her Ya-Ya Sisterhood, spending time outdoors with her family, camping and riding in the side-by-side. The last week of her life, Lyle was excited about the new fancy golf cart that she and Glenn cruised around Yuma in. She loved Jesus and was a founding member of Riverton’s Cornerstone Community Church. Family was Lyle’s most valuable possession and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and cheering them on.

Cheryl believed in the importance of education for her family and her community. She encouraged them to earn certifications, degrees, or a trade. She started her career in education at St Margaret’s Catholic School as a teacher’s aide, working through several positions at Riverton Middle School, and then FCSD#25 Central Office, retiring in 2010 as the Personnel Manager. After retiring, Cheryl volunteered her time to the Child Development Services board.

Cheryl is survived by her husband, Glenn, and her four children: Kaycee (Nadine) Boespflug of Pinedale, Becky (Jim) Parkins of Riverton, Jenn (Brandon) Beckstead of Casper, and Jason Ogg of Athens, Georgia; 12 grandchildren: Brandon (Chelsey) Boespflug, Ashlee (Cole) Crichton, Matthew (Nikki) Stowe, Reece (Torrey) Parkins, Tanner Boespflug, Dillon Boespflug, Xavier Beckstead, Alexis Beckstead, Holden Ogg, Skyler Beckstead, Peyton Ogg, and Dawson Ogg; and 7 great-grandchildren: Westlyn Parkins, Charlotte Boespflug, Kaycee Patrick Boespflug, Annabelle Stowe, Waylon Parkins, Bodhi Crichton, and Kimber Stowe; her brother, Kelly Cook of Wheatland; and numerous extended family members. Special recognition to her life-long sisterhood of friends, the “Ya-Yas”: Echo, Becky, Carolyn, Phyllis, Penny, and two adopted Ya-Yas: Vicky and Linda.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Roger Boespflug; and her younger sister, Chris Anderson.

Memorials can be made to Cheryl’s church home: Cornerstone Community Church, 3611 Riverview Rd, Riverton, WY 82501.

Allan “Buckshot” Olsen: 1937 – 2024

Allan “Busckshot” Lauritz Olsen of Casper, Wyoming passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 10, 2024. He was born May 4, 1937 to Carl Oscar Olsen and Elsie Minnie Olsen (Speth) in Powell, Wyoming.

When he was a young boy, Allan lived on his family’s homestead in Deaver, Wyoming established in 1910 by his father who immigrated to the United States from Denmark. The homestead served as a family farm where they raised sheep. In his early twenties, he met Irene Sue Durfee, whom he married in 1959. That same year, he pursued a career in the oil field and moved around a lot in the years to follow. He roughnecked out of Roundup, Montana among other places. While out on a rig in 1960, Allan got news that Irene had gone into labor and was taken to Preston, Idaho which was the closest available hospital, where she gave birth to their son, Lynn Allen. Seven years later, while living in Rock Springs, Wyoming, Irene gave birth a second time, this time to a baby girl whom they named Ginger Rae.

After which, the family relocated to Casper, Wyoming until 1976 when they moved again to Denver, Colorado. In their later years, Allan and wife Irene returned to Casper before purchasing property in Story, Wyoming for a summer home, and later bought a winter home in Bullhead City, Arizona. Allan had tremendously accurate aim with a shotgun at the trap range. He could hit 99 out of 100 clay pigeons, which earned him the nickname “Buckshot.” The nickname was solidified during a fateful pheasant hunt with friends, when a pheasant flew down the line of hunters, avoiding shots and flying higher as it reached the end of the line. All the other hunters missed, but “Buckshot” Allan was able to down the bird.

Allan, or “Buck,” as he was known by his friends, started Olsen Drilling in the late seventies. Buck was every bit the businessman, and could sell just about anything to almost anyone. Ever the entertainer, Buck loved hosting parties and socializing. A prankster who enjoyed dime store gag novelties and raunchy humor, Buck was always telling jokes, and had an anecdote or catchy phrase for almost every situation. He was fond of Roger Miller’s song, “King of the Road” and often sang along to it. He also enjoyed making pancakes for his family for breakfast. Over the years, Buck owned three Yorkies: Missy, Junior, and Bubba. His hobbies included bird hunting, golfing, and fishing.

Allan is survived by his wife, Irene; son, Lynn; daughter, Ginger Olsen Cook; three grandchildren: Josh (Kate) Olsen, Jake Cook, Jack (Mariah) Cook; and one great-grandchild, Grace June Cook. He also embraced a step-grandson, Travis (Sarah) Gray; and two step-great-grandchildren, Owen and Evan. Allan was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Elsie; and siblings: Esther, Betty, and Charlie.

Allen R. Quig: 1944 – 2024

Allen, a dedicated, hardworking individual, was born June 21, 1944 in Nebraska and died peacefully December 16, 2024 in Casper, Wyoming surrounded by family after a short illness.

He married his beloved wife, Glenda (Gwen) Ilene Zade in 1962 and they were together over 62 years. They raised five children: Michael, Michele, Kiley, Randall and Kurtis, and are lovingly remembered by 14 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Allen is also survived by his sister, Lynn; his brother, Neil; and numerous additional family and friends.

Allen was a faithful member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church and his service to others was many but most recently he was a volunteer at Banner Wyoming Medical Center, Mended Hearts President, and member of multiple committees within his church.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 26, 2024 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 2300 E. 15th St. Casper, Wyoming. Pastor Bert Eldredge will officiate. The family requests that in support of Allen and Nebraska football, please wear the color red to the service.

Memorial contributions are welcome and should be made out to Prince of Peace Preschool and can be mailed to the church or delivered in person.

Thomas Joseph Sparby: 1955 – 2024

On December 16, at 3:08 p.m. Thomas Joseph Sparby died unexpectedly in Casper,

Wyoming. He was 69 years old.

Tom is survived by his wife, Mary Goodman; his siblings: Bob Sparby, Mary Simonsen, Gloria Kruse, Pam O’Malley, Cheryl Anderson, Kathy Shelburg, and Laura Sparby; his children: Chris Sparby, David Sparby, Beth Sparby, Paige Murdock, Rachel Newman, and Cole Newman; and his 13 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Claude Sparby; mother, Lorraine Cahoy; and his late wife, Deborah Sparby.

Tom was born on June 1, 1955 in Yankton, South Dakota. Tom graduated high school from Yankton High School in 1973.

Tom spent his life making things work. Occupationally, he was a heavy equipment mechanic. Outside of work, he fixed anything and everything. He’s had a love of classic cars his entire life. In retirement he continued to work on his several properties, everything from electrical to drywall to his most hated plumbing. He spent many hours working on his beloved Pontiac GTO, his grandkids’ cars, and his son, Chris’ 51 Chevy pickup. No matter what the project was, Tom dove in head first and found a way to succeed. Tom may not have had the largest social circle, but to those that knew him, he was an absolute rock. He was the call you made when you needed help.

In lieu of flowers please make any donations to Pop in the Shop of Casper, Wyoming:

https://www.volunteerwyoming.org/agency/detail/?agency_id=35593

This is a charity that Tom wanted to get involved with, but unfortunately wasn’t able to find the time.

A memorial service will be held for Tom on Saturday, December 21, at 10 a.m., at Newcomer Funeral Home in Casper, Woming. For those who cannot attend, there will be a live stream on the website.

James Williams: 1958 – 2024

James “Jim” Williams passed away on the evening of December 9, 2024, in Casper, Wyoming, surrounded by family. Jim was born in San Antonio, Texas to parents Reverend John Edward Williams and Eleanor Lucille Williams (Uhlig). Jim was the third of four children.

In 1970, Jim and his family moved to Casper, Wyoming, where his father became the pastor of the First Presbyterian Church. Jim attended Manor Heights Elementary School and East Junior High School. He truly had to walk uphill both ways to and from school. Jim graduated from Kelly Walsh High School in 1977, where he ran track and played football and basketball. Jim’s passion for sports carried far beyond high school. He enjoyed playing softball, volleyball, basketball, and golf with his friends into his 60’s. He looked forward to watching football and hockey each year.

In 1985, Jim left Casper and made stops in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Mesa, Arizona, before settling in Tooele, Utah, in 1988. There, he began his career as a lab technician at Barrick Mercur Gold Mine. In 1996, he was transferred to Elko, Nevada, to work at Barrick Goldstrike mine. Jim worked for Barrick for over 13 years, retiring from the mining industry in late 2001 when he moved back to Casper to be closer to his daughter who was attending Casper College. Once back in Casper, Jim worked for Wyoming Stationary, Poly Pipe, and High-Mark Kitchens and Stone before retiring at the end of 2022.

Jim was a kind and generous man who would give the shirt off his back. Every year on Christmas Eve, he would buy shoes for a family in need. He also donated to the BACA toy drive and Toys for Tots. Jim was well-liked by all who knew him. He had a great sense of humor and an infectious smile. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family.

Jim was a driving force in his daughter’s life. He was always pushing her to continue chasing her dreams. Jim was passionate about his grandsons. He enjoyed bike rides along the Platte River Pathway, shooting hoops in the driveway, and passing the football back and forth with them. He instilled a love of sports in his eldest grandson who went on to run track and play football and basketball in middle and high school just like his grandfather. Jim enjoyed watching the boy play. Jim spent countless dollars to buy tape for his youngest grandson who made elaborate creations from tape and paper. Jim enjoyed watching the boys’ creativity and imagination come to life.

One of Jim’s favorite pastimes was spending time in the yard. He enjoyed yardwork and gardening. He loved his yard, and he enjoyed sitting on the swing with his dogs next to him. Jim was an animal lover and advocate.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, John and Eleanor Williams. He is survived by his daughter, Tashina Williams and husband, Brandon; his two grandsons, Caden and Ivan; his bonus grandson, Caleb; his sister, Cheryl Campbell (Williams) and her husband, Jon; his brother, Bill Williams and his wife, Janie; his brother, Richard and his wife, Kim; his nephews: Chad Campbell, John, Jay, Brady, Zack, and Chris Williams; his nieces, Andrea Lucas (Campbell) and Jacquelynn Leigh (Williams); his grandnieces and nephews; and his great-grand-nieces-and-nephews.

A small outdoor service will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Casper Humane Society can be made in his honor.

