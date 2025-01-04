Obituaries: Boyson; Nielsen; Rapp

Doris G Boyson: 1926 – 2024

She was born on June 10, 1926 in Chicago, Illinois to Charles and Sarah (Espenship) Gelet. She moved to Norristown, Pennsylvania when she was 18 months old and remained there throughout her childhood, graduating from high school in 1944. After she graduated, she entered the Cadet Nurse Corps Program at Abington Memorial Hospital in Abington, Pennsylvania where she received her registration in nursing.

She worked as a Registered Nurse for more than 45 years before her retirement. She worked in a variety of settings, most notably, the Neuro Floor, Rehab Floor and Skilled Nursing. She passed away at the same nursing home she worked in many years ago. Doris married Robert E Boyson in 1945 and they had two children, Carol L Paschal of Sacramento, California and Barry L Boyson of Douglas, Wyoming.

Doris touched the lives of countless people throughout her nursing career. She was a volunteer at Wyoming Medical Center for many years before moving to Douglas, where she also participated in volunteering at Memorial Hospital of Converse County. She was very involved in the congregation at the Congregational United Church of Christ in both Casper and Douglas. Doris was a caretaker at heart and maintained this lifestyle until she could no longer do it.

Doris is preceeded in death by her parents and her husband. She is survived by her two children; grandchildren: Jena (Jason) Honor, Terra (Brian) Wreschinksy, Ryan (Cara) Paschal, Reagan (Justin) Scott and Dustin (Jennifer) Boyson; as well as great-grandchildren: Dylan, Tanner, Elaine, Brooke, Cody, Lucy, Jordynn, Josslyn, Layne, Dalyla, Logan, Teigen and Kennedy.

A memorial will be performed during the 10 a.m. church service at the Congregational Church 405 N. 6th St Douglas, WY 82633 with reception to follow.

Gwendolyn Fern Nielsen: 1960 – 2024

Gwendolyn Fern Nielsen, age 64, died peacefully at home in Casper, Wyoming in the presence of her daughter and grandson on December 29, 2024, after a traumatic battle with Bulbar Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). Gwen was diagnosed with Bulbar ALS in February of 2024, but her children believe symptoms started as early as Fall 2022. Despite how debilitating her disease was, she consistently looked beautiful and didn’t give up until the very end of her life.

Gwendolyn was born on June 30, 1960 in Powell, Wyoming to James Edward Friedly and Reva Gene Friedly. She was raised in Cody, Wyoming. She graduated from Cody High School in 1978 and from the University of Wyoming School of Pharmacy in 1987. She was president of her pharmacy sorority SAPHA and a Pharmacist for 38 years. Her last pharmacy position was for The Northern Cheyenne Tribe in Lame Deer, Montana where they honored her for her amazing work ethic, brilliant mind, and tenacious spirit.

Gwendolyn married Kurt Ray Nielsen on August 27, 1987. Gwen loved the Nielsens to the moon and back and they adored her. Their son Shane Russel was born in 1990 and daughter Julia Lauren in 1996.

Gwendolyn is survived by her two children; her son, Shane Nielsen; and daughter, Julia Nielsen. She is also survived by her grandson, Leon. She is survived by her nine siblings; Jimmy Friedly, Dennis Friedly, Sheryl Barnes, Chris Friedly, Colette Decker, Del Friedly, Milton Friedly, Jackie Wilder, Tammy Wahlbrink; many nieces; nephews and their families.

Gwendolyn had a passion for helping others in need, volunteering for many years at various organizations. She was an amazing cook and hostess, and always welcomed guests to her beautiful home for the holidays and special occasions. Her house showcased all of the art her siblings created over the years, as well as many family heirlooms. She took immense pride in her family and loved them all with her entire heart and soul. She was passionate about music, gardening, and her friends as well. If you came by her house on any given summer day, you could find her gardening and tending to weeds and flowers. She also loved her dog Bernie, who was a Border Collie/Australian Shepherd mix and they loved going on adventures together. Gwendolyn had a quirky, adorable personality that led others to trust her immensely. Being a social butterfly was in her nature, her laughter and giggle were contagious and she made every gathering more fun. She touched the lives of many and always made the effort to make people feel loved and included.

She left this world too soon, but she is now within the safe embrace of the lord. Revelation 21:4: “And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away.”

Family and friends are invited to attend her funeral at City Park Church on January 11, 2025 at 1 p.m. City Park Church is located at 804 S. Wolcott St, Casper, Wyoming, 82601.

There will also be a celebration of life memorial on May 24, 2025 in Cody, Wyoming at Hugh Smith Park.

Memorial donations may be made in Gwen’s name to Central Wyoming Hospice at 319 S. Wilson in Casper, Wyoming.

Kenneth Ray Rapp: 1947 – 2024

Kenneth Ray Rapp, 77, of Casper, Wyoming passed away Thursday, January 2, 2025.

He was born in Duncan Oklahoma on May 21, 1947. He resided in Casper, Wyoming since 1969 for most of his adult life after leaving Denver, Colorado where he met his wife, Cammie.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Gladys and Martin Rapp; his brothers, Harold and Jerry Rapp; and two children, Baby Rapp and Robert Michael; and three dogs: Bobo, Spocky and Jackie.

He is survived by five children: Shannon Cooper (Dustin), Erin Graveman (Tim), Tim Rapp (Nicole), Kelly Rapp and Dan Peterson; eight grandchildren: Sean Cooper (Monica), Liam Uncapher, Anthony Kerns (Ciara), Jordan Kerns (Nate), Samson Peterson, Valerie Cordova, Alex Rapp and Brandon Rapp; four great-grandchildren; Jaxson Cordova, Paizlee Cordova, Nicolae Ramos, Demitri Ramos. His brother Tom Rapp; his sisters, Illa DeGuzman, Margaret Porter (Laura).

After graduation of high school in 1965. He attended New Mexico Highlands University earning an Associate’s Degree. He married Cammie in June 15, 1968.

He loved fishing, golfing, tennis, bowling, coaching and watching all of his kids and grandkids play sports.

Goodbye Dad — this is the last deal, this, that, and the other, that to there …

