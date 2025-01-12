Obituaries: Armstrong; Feurt; Harris

Lelan Armstrong: 1935 – 2025

Lelan Armstrong, a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away on January 8, 2025, at the age of 89.

Lelan was born on February 2, 1935, in Shay, Oklahoma to Cary and Lela Armstrong. He was the youngest of seven children. Lelan attended and graduated from Boise City High School while working at his brother’s gas station. Soon after, he went to work for Tower Seismograph which brought him to Wyoming where he permanently settled in Casper in 1960.

Lelan married Lavada White, with whom he had three children: John, Craig, and Judy. Though life took them on different paths, they remained united through the blessing of their children.

Later, Lelan married his soulmate, Shirley Stevens, and they shared 50 wonderful years of marriage. Along with welcoming into his life Shirley’s three children: Nancy, Hugh Wayne and Billy Don. They built a blended family filled with love, laughter, and cherished memories.

Lelan dedicated much of his career to Fay Peeble’s Trailer Sales which later became Stalkup’s RV, where he worked tirelessly for 39 years, and made lifelong friends. Lelan was known for his strong work ethic and warm, approachable nature.

Lelan will be remembered for his kindness, integrity, sense of humor, ability to connect with others, and his great love for his family. He attended every sporting event his kids, grandchildren and great-grandchildren participated in until age prevented it. He also loved fishing, traveling to see family, sharing stories, or simply enjoying life’s quiet moments. Lelan lived with grace and gratitude. He also was a man of quiet strength and steadfast dedication.

Lelan is survived by his loving wife, Shirley; his children: John (Sandy) Armstrong, Craig Armstrong, Judy (Larry) Jansen, Nancy Lindsey, Hugh Wayne (Minnie) Stevens, Billy Don (Carol) Stevens; and a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; extended family; and dear friends who will carry his memory in their hearts.

He was preceded in death by his parents; six siblings; son-in-law, Doug Lindsey; and daughter-in-law, Jackie Armstrong

A celebration of Lelan’s life will be held at Faith Bible Chapel on January 16, 2025, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Dale Fitzsimmons officiating.

Lelan’s life was a testament to love, perseverance, and generosity. His legacy of love will live on in the hearts of all he knew. He will be deeply missed but forever remembered.

loading...

Toni Lynn Feurt: 1946 – 2025

Toni Lynn Hutchison Feurt, 78, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away peacefully on January 3, 2025, surrounded by her loving family.

Toni was the beloved wife of Larry Feurt for 28 years. She is also survived by her children: daughter, Tanya Sisneros (Jackson) of Casper, Wyoming; daughter, Stacie Jaquez (Ruben) of Casper, Wyoming; son, Michael Judd (Carrie) of Gilmer, Texas; stepdaughters, Jaclyn Wolfe (J.D.) of Casper, Wyoming, and Jennifer Bibbs (Charles) of Buffalo, Wyoming. She cherished her grandchildren: Pete Maxwell (Kinley), Adrian Sisneros (Brandi), Cade Judd, Travis Gray (Sarah), Devon Schulte (Michael), Haley Flaherty (Brennen), Madison Jaquez, Morgan Jaquez, Carleigh Judd, and Sebastian, Kristian, and Ryan Henry. Additionally, she was a proud great-grandmother to 10 great-grandchildren.

Toni is also survived by her brothers: William Hutchison of Mohave, Arizona; Michael Hutchison of Casper, Wyoming; and Rick Hutchison of Story, Wyoming; and her sister, Renee’ Olsen of Casper, Wyoming. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marcella and Thomas Hutchison II; her sister, Sandra Knapp; and her brother, Thomas Hutchison III.

Born and raised in Casper, Wyoming, Toni graduated from Natrona County High School in 1964 before attending Casper College. In 1967, she married and became a dedicated mother. Toni spent many years as a stay-at-home mom before returning to the workforce as a bookkeeper for the Parkway Plaza, where she worked for 15 years.

Toni was known for her deep love of family and took great joy in spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She and her husband, Larry, shared a passion for travel, exploring many countries, with Scotland being a special favorite. Fondly called “Granny” by those who knew her, Toni was a constant presence at her great-grandchildren’s sporting events and school activities.

Toni had a creative spirit and was particularly known for her love of decorating. She especially looked forward to the Christmas season, when she transformed her home into a magical winter wonderland. A skilled seamstress, Toni could always be relied upon to create costumes or repair clothing with her expert touch. She also enjoyed scrapbooking and gardening, often spending hours tending to her beautiful flowers and maintaining her pristine yard.

A service to honor Toni’s life will be held at Bustard’s Funeral Home in Casper, Wyoming, on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at 10 a.m.

loading...

Mary Harris: 1934 – 2025

Mary Harris was very peacefully welcomed into the arms of the lord on Wednesday, January 9, 2024.

She was married to Jim Harris in June of 1957 and moved to Casper shortly thereafter. Mary and Jim raised a family of six children. Her professional career included being a teacher at St Anthony’s school. Over the years, many of her former students would come up to her and share a happy memory with their “favorite” elementary teacher. She was also the religious director and active in the RCIA.

Mary’s hobbies included reading and more reading. She was brilliant in literature and could recall books and authors like no other. Her passions were theology, faith and family. She was a very strong and independent woman who had a very positive impact on many.

After the death of Jim, Mary married her second love, Don Basko and they were husband and wife for 17 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved sister, Jean; and her grandson, Scott Miller; as well as great-grandson, Milo Miller.

Mary is survived by her children and their spouses: Terri and Paul Gutierrez of Las Cruces New Mexico, Susi and Bob Miller of Casper, Mike Harris of Lake Havasu, Arizona, David and Kathy Harris of Cheyenne, Annie and Joseph Haack of Casper and Jane and Joe Mickelson, also of Casper. She is also survived by her dear sister, Dorothy Olson OSB of Atchison, Kansas.

In lieu of gifts, donations can be made to Hospice House of Casper or Benedictine Sisters of Mount St. Scholastica , Atchison Kansas

Service will be January 15, 2025 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church at 10 a.m. A private burial will be done at a later date.