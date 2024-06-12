NOWCAP Services Earns Three-Year Accreditation

NOWCAP Services, a nonprofit organization creating opportunities for people with disabilities in the Casper and Rock Springs area, has proudly announced the successful completion of its comprehensive survey by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF).

This achievement has earned NOWCAP Services a three-year accreditation, the highest level of accreditation awarded by CARF.

The CARF surveyors conducted an in-depth review of the organization's services, management, and processes to ensure compliance with stringent international standards.

"We are absolutely thrilled to receive this three-year accreditation from CARF," said Dawn Lacko, Executive Director of NOWCAP Services. "This achievement is a testament to our dedicated staff and their relentless pursuit of excellence in all aspects of our services. Our commitment to enhancing the lives of the individuals we serve is stronger than ever, and this accreditation underscores our commitment to maintaining superior service standards."

The accreditation covers NOWCAP Services’ wide range of programs including adult and young adult services, residential and employment services, and community participation activities. CARF's accreditation report highlighted several areas of excellence, particularly praising the organization’s innovative approaches to empowering clients and their families, as well as its effective governance and leadership practices.

As a CARF-accredited service provider, NOWCAP Services ensures enhanced access to their services for individuals with disabilities, promoting their rights and focusing on their unique needs and values. The accreditation also facilitates continuous improvement through CARF's consultative process, aiding NOWCAP Services in fulfilling its mission to provide outstanding service to its community.