No details have been released about a mask order in Natrona County as of Wednesday morning. On Tuesday, Wyoming Department of Health spokeswoman Kim Deti said state health officer Dr. Alexia Harrist approved a mask order for Natrona County but didn't offer any details.

Natrona County Health Officers Dr. Mark Dowell and Dr. Ghazi Ghanem are providers at Rocky Mountain Infectious Diseases.

A post to the company's page Tuesday night reflected that county health officers haven't signed any orders yet and discussions are ongoing.

A call to the Casper-Natrona County Public Health Department on Wednesday morning was not immediately returned.

But other county health officers in Wyoming have signed off on mask orders.

That includes Park County where a face covering is required for members of the public who find themselves inside or in line to enter any retail or commercial business or government buildings open to the general public.

Park County's orders also extend to visiting healthcare facilities and when traveling in a taxi or other transportation service.

Minors are exempt from Park County's order.

Other exemptions include when a person is alone in a personal office when someone is seated at a restaurant table and separated by six feet from patrons at other tables and no more than eight people are seated at the table.

Exemptions also apply to anyone with a medical or mental health condition that prevents them from wearing a face covering. They do not have to provide documentation.

Several other Wyoming counties have passed nearly identical orders.