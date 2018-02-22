No Sentence Reduction For Wyoming Woman Who Killed Husband

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — A Gillette woman imprisoned for fatally shooting her husband in 2016 has had her request for a sentence reduction denied.

The 20- to 35-year sentence for 55-year-old Deborah L. Johnson was upheld on Tuesday.

Johnson told the judge she isn't a threat to herself or society and that she would be in her late 60s when she is first eligible for parole without a sentence reduction.

District Judge John R. Perry denied the request, saying he "can find no good reason to reduce or modify the sentence previously imposed."

Johnson pleaded guilty in May to second-degree murder of her husband, 48-year-old Brian Johnson.