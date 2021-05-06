No New Cases of COVID-19 in Natrona County for 2nd Day in a Row

The Wyoming Department of Health reported 62 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 49,396. No new cases were reported for Natrona County, leaving the current number of active cases in Natrona County at 17.

No new deaths were reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, leaving the statewide death total at 710. Of these total deaths, 136 have occurred in Natrona County.

As of Monday, there are 24 COVID-related hospitalizations in Wyoming, with 6 people currently housed at the Wyoming Medical Center in Natrona County.

Currently 48,419 cases have recovered.

Kim Deti, a spokesperson for the Wyoming Department of Health, said that "Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s total based on official death certificate information and location of permanent residence. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a death, those deaths are not included in the WDH count.