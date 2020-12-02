New Video Shows Wildlife Really Are Using Overpass Bridges

A new highway camera video shows a newly-built wildlife bridge and the multitudes of animals who are using it instead of crossing in front of potential traffic.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources recently shared this video on Facebook.

CNN did a story about how the Utah authorities are very pleased to see that wildlife are using this overpass. According to their story, the bridge was built in 2018 in an effort to help reduce the growing number of vehicle/wildlife accidents in that area.

Wyoming Game and Fish shared their Wildlife Crossing initiative earlier this year. The stats they share about the number of accidents in our state caused by wildlife migration and crossing roadways is staggering. They estimate that wildlife bridges like the one in Utah can reduce collisions by 80 to 90 percent.

The Utah wildlife crossing video confirms that when available animals really will use these overpasses. Now, it's a matter of funding and building more of these in Wyoming to help make roads safer for us and the animals.