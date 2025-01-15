New Prostate Procedure Using Robot Tech is now an Option at Casper Hospital

Banner Wyoming Medical Center is glad to be offering a new prostate procedure; it's called benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) and uses robot technology and a heat-free water jet to get rid of problematic prostate tissue.

The procedure takes less than one hour and, according to Banner, produces a high rate of success. They are the only hospital in the state to offer aquablation.

“We are proud to be the first in Wyoming to offer a solution for men with BPH that provides significant, long-lasting symptom relief with lower risk to their sexual function or continence,” said Brandon Trojan, M.D., a urologist at Central Wyoming Urological Associates. “Aquablation therapy is the next step to furthering our commitment to robotic surgery and men’s health.”

A majority of men over 50 will struggle with BPH in their lifetime – in fact, one in two men ages 51-60 have BPH.

An enlarged prostate is a non-cancerous condition where the prostate has grown to be larger than normal.

If left untreated, BPH can cause significant health problems, including irreversible bladder or kidney damage, bladder stones and incontinence.

Current BPH surgical treatments often force men to trade off between symptom relief and side effects, limiting patients to choose between either a high degree of symptom relief with high rates of irreversible complications such as incontinence and decreased sexual function.

Thomas Lovelace, 73, was one of the first men to undergo aquablation at Banner Wyoming Medical Center back in August. Lovelace has a family history of prostate and has suffered with an enlarged prostate for more than 15 years.

“Dr. Trojan did a wonderful job,” Lovelace said. “It just made sense for me -- an older guy with a history of prostate issues in the family. And the really surprising thing was that I had no pain ever. It was totally amazing.”

Ninety-nine percent of men say BPH impacts their quality of life, most commonly by interfering with the ability to sleep through the night, limiting activities, causing embarrassment and frustration and affecting relationships and professional life.

As a solution, aquablation is done with no incisions and helps avoid some of the possible complications common with other procedures such as incontinence, ejaculatory dysfunction and erectile dysfunction. For most, the results from aquablation provide immediate and long-term relief. Patients are typically discharged after one day.

