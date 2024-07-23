New Mural Going up in Casper on 42 Degrees North Building Celebrates Skiing on Casper Mountain

Artist Dan Toro is in town all week creating a new mural on the 42 Degrees North building. In line with the Casper Mural Project's 2024 theme of outdoor recreation, the piece celebrates skiing on Casper Mountain.

Beth Andress, the treasurer of the Casper Mural Project, says they are very excited to have the mural in a prominent, visible spot and are happy to have found the right piece for the location.

Toro is a Wyoming based artist drawn to wide open landscapes and the blue sky. His murals can be seen in multiple states including Wyoming, Colorado, Illinois, West Virginia, Utah, and Maryland.

Earlier this year Toro was selected by the Teton County Fair to paint the western heritage mural for the new Fairgrounds' Community Building.

In June last year, Toro completed an 84 foot by 12 foot mural in Cody. You can see more of his work on Instagram.

See more of his amazing work here.

Dan Toro, Casper Mural Project Dan Toro, Casper Mural Project loading...

