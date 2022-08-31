As electric vehicles are becoming more and more common in Wyoming, the need for places to charge said vehicles is increasing.

Electrify America is currently in the process of installing four electric vehicle DC fast charging stations in the Eastridge Mall parking lot near Target. They are expecting to be ready for consumer use by mid September 2022.

How Does EV Public Charging Work?

According to the official Electrify America website:

DC fast chargers offer the fastest charging speeds available today. Current DC fast chargers supported by Electrify America include the Combined Charging System (CCS) connectors and CHAdeMO connectors. The brand of electric vehicle (EV) you drive will determine which plug you can use. You should be able to find out more about your vehicle’s capabilities from your owner’s manual and the manufacturer’s official website. CCS and CHAdeMO chargers differ in the speeds at which they can charge. CCS on Electrify America's network can charge at speeds up to 350kW, while our CHAdeMO chargers can charge at up to 50kW. Electrify America stations have CCS chargers with varying speeds, ranging from 50kW up to 350kW. Not all EVs are capable of charging at the charger’s maximum power level. Check with your vehicle’s manufacturer to find out your EV’s charging capabilities. All Electrify America charging stations have both CCS and CHAdeMO plugs available. A select number of Electrify America stations located in metropolitan areas will also support Level 2 chargers. That means it doesn’t matter what kind of EV you drive—just about every EV model can use our stations.

How Much Does It Cost to Use These Charging Stations?

The cost is calculated on a per minute scale and depends on whether or not you're subscribed to one of their plans (and what type of charger you're using). However, even if you're not subscribed to any of Electrify America's plans, you still have the option to pay with a credit card.

Convenience

Having the option to charge your vehicle while you shop is a definite plus, vice having to charge your vehicle at home (or work, if you're lucky).

At present, there are four other charging station locations in the Casper area (including one in Evansville), but two of those locations are Tesla only. By the end of the year, it has been reported that the Elon Musk company will allow non-Tesla EVs to use their stations, but no exact date has been given yet.

