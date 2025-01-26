New Casper College show features landscapes by Ginny Butcher

CASPER, Wyo. — The exhibit “Our Sweet Wyoming Home: Landscape Studies and Paintings” by Ginny Butcher is now on display in the Casper College Alumni Association Art Gallery. It will remain on display through March 6.

The exhibit is a companion exhibit to “West, Southwest: Paintings,” which features the work of Earl Reed and is on display during the same time in the Mildred Zahradnicek Gallery.

“Reed’s use of color, capturing dynamic landscapes, inspired Butcher in her own work,” said director of art museums and visual arts instructor Valerie Innella Maiers.

“I felt a certain aﬃnity with him through his work, but even more so when I learned he had come to Wyoming from the east. Just like me, he must have found Wyoming to be a sweet home place,” Butcher said.

Butcher’s first encounter with Reed was through a painting she had purchased years earlier at an ART 321 yard sale. It wasn’t until many years later that she discovered the artist was Reed. The painting hangs in her dining room.

“I see it every day, marveling at the shapes and colors. I like to think that it was done en plein air on Casper Mountain,” Butcher said.

According to Butcher, the exhibit includes individual studies without paintings and studies for some of the larger paintings, but not all.

“These all go into the journey of painting what you love,” she said. “It is an absolute joy to have this show in conjunction with the Earl Reed show. I can’t really think of a higher honor than this.”

Butcher will present a free artist talk on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at noon in Room 104 in the Dick and Marialyce Tobin Visual Arts Center.

