NCSO Reports ‘Barricaded Subject’ at Quail Run Apartments, Special Response Teams On-Scene

1:15 PM UPDATE: Law enforcement responded to reports of a suicidal subject at the Quail Run Apartments just before 11:30 p.m. on August 22.

The subject is armed and barricaded inside of the apartment, the Special Response Team and Crisis Negotiations Team have remained on scene through the morning. Law enforcement has established a secure perimeter and there is no threat to the general public. This is NOT a hostage situation.

Residents in the building were immediately evacuated last night out of precaution, all other building residents can continue accessing the complex as they need at the direction of on-scene officers.

"We’re still requesting that those who don’t need to access the apartment complex continue to AVOID the area. We greatly appreciate the public’s patience as we continue the active investigation" state NCSO.

This post will be updated when there is new or additional information that becomes available.

There is currently an increased law enforcement presence for an active investigation at the Quail Run Apartments on East 15th Street in Casper.

The most recent update says the Special Response Team is on scene for a barricaded subject.

Quail Run residents are permitted to leave their apartment and the complex. We ask all non-residents of Quail Run to avoid the area.

We will update this post when more information is available.