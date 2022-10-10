Natrona Sweeps Legler Cross Country Meet in Casper

The annual Glen Legler cross-country meet featured the Casper schools, Wyoming Indian plus a few runners from Moorcroft and Wright. In the girl's race, Ally Wheeler of Natrona took the tape with a time of 19.37.41 with her teammate Ashley Gross 2nd in 20.03.59. Natrona's Nichole Clark placed 3rd in 20.07.76 and fellow Fillie runners Cierra Daniels and Lexie Ranson were 4th and 5th respectively. Mallory Jones of Moorcroft who took 2nd place at last year's 2A State meet was 6th in 20.57.45. In the team standings for the ladies, Natrona was first with 15 points, Kelly Walsh 2nd with 48, and Wyoming Indian 3rd with 85.

For the boys, Jackson Dutcher paced the field for 1st in 16.24.37 with NC's Tristan Enders 2nd in 16.31.06 so that was quite a race. Micah Colling of Kelly Walsh was in 3rd on 17.26.17. Natrona's Jack Diaz took the 4th spot and KW"s Luke Pearson was 5th. Natrona had 25 points to take the team championship at the Legler Invite with Kelly Walsh 2nd with 30 points and Wyoming Indian 3rd with 90.

Take some time to look at all the great photos of this meet from Shannon Dutcher in our gallery below. Enjoy!

