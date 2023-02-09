Students from across the community showcased their scientific expertise as they wowed the judges and spectators with projects at the annual District and Central Regional Science Fair on Jan 28th, 2023, at Casper College.

"Congratulations to all student participants!" read a Natrona County School District press release.

"Science Fair, like science itself, is a process...not an end result. Science projects are all about learning something new through exploration and testing ideas," shared Rod Kennedy, Science Fair Coordinator. "Science fair is about perseverance, curiosity, and going beyond what others have done in the past. We had a great year, and we'd love to see more NCSD Middle and High School students participate in the future."

Science Fair participants can compete in various categories that best suit their interests.

District categories include Computers & Mathematics, Consumer Science, Earth Science, Life Science, and Physical Science. Regional categories include Animal & Plant Science, Behavioral & Social Science, Biochemistry / Cellular & Molecular Biology / Computational Biology & Bioinformatics, Biomedical & Health Sciences/Biomedical Engineering/Translational Medical Sciences, Chemistry / Energy: Chemical, Earth & Environmental Sciences / Environmental Engineering, Mathematics, Microbiology, and Physics & Astronomy.

Each District participant received “Progressing,” “Proficient,” or “Advanced Proficient” certificates along with the judges’ critiques.

Duraline of Casper Award Recipients

Jameson Adamson - Fort Caspar Academy, 4th Grade - Physical Science: “Does the temperature of a magnet effect its strength?”

Jansen Hornecker - St. Anthony Tri-Parish Catholic School, 5th Grade - Life Science: “The Eggcellent Eggsperiment”

Arjit Bhavsar - CY Middle School, 7th Grade - Behavioral and Social Science: “Does light effect reading comprehension”.

NCEA Award Recipient

Weston Temple - Crest Hill Elementary, 5th Grade - Life Science: “Erosion.”

Charles E. "Chuck" Wolff Memorial Award

The Charles E. "Chuck" Wolff Memorial Award is chosen from all District Best of Show recipients and presented to an outstanding elementary science student. Charles E. Wolff was a former Science Fair judge and uranium executive. A traveling plaque hangs in the school which the student is attending. Congratulations to St. Anthony Tri-Parish Catholic School student Oskar Smith, who received this award for his project titled ”Densities of Various Liquid Soaps” in the category of Physical Science.

Unfortunately, due to inclement weather impacts across the state during this year’s competition and celebration, many students from outside Natrona County were unable to attend the Regional Science Fair, the release added.

NCSD Students WOW Judges at Casper Science Fair

Natrona County High School Ribbon Cutting for Natatorium