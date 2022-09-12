Natrona County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management to host Emergency Response Expo

Saturday, September 24th at 10:00 AM, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office and Emergency Management are hosting the Emergency Response Expo at the Eastridge Mall, South (Sears) parking lot.

The Emergency Response Expo is an opportunity for Natrona County citizens to meet their local first responders and see first-hand how they are prepared to respond to various emergencies in our community. It includes open house activities from 10 am to 2 pm in the South parking lot of the Eastridge Mall in Casper, Wyoming. Attendees will see a large display of law enforcement vehicles, fire apparatus, an appearance by safety mascot Safetypup, and more!

Get our free mobile app

The purpose of this event is to share important safety information with our citizens so that they can best understand their local emergency agencies roles in our community.

In addition to NCSO deputies and NCEM personnel, partner agencies attending are as follows:

 Mills Fire Department

 Natrona County Fire Protection District

 Evansville Fire Department

 Bar Nunn Fire Department

 Casper Mountain Fire Department

 Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF)

 Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Fire

 Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Search And Rescue group

 Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Dive group

 Regional Emergency Response Team (RERT) / HAZMAT Team

 American Red Cross of WyomingStations will be set up for community members to visit with each agency or group to watch live demonstrations. This is a family-friendly event for all ages and is free to attend.

We Will Always Remember: This is What Casper Was Doing on 9/11