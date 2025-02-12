Natrona County recent applications for marriage (2/5/25–2/11/25)

CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Feb. 5 through Feb. 11. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.

The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the upcoming marriages in Natrona County.

Marriage Applications:

Cesar Alejandro Carrillo Lujan and Adriana Isabel Pinon Galaz

Ezra Malachi Sell and Mia Brigitte Shirley Redwine

Dranden Joseph Majernick and Brieann Lyn Kirschenheiter

Julio Olvera Gomez and Ana Maria Flores Flores

Chase Reilly Sandoval and Steven John Disalle

Alcine Lubin and Ashley Michele Noud

Austin Chad Judd and Heather Nicole Self

Paul Anthony Romero and Heather Abagail Long

Jordan James Venjohn and Haley Sue Currah

Brandon Michael Schafer and Baylee Jolene Ferguson

Click here to see the divorces for the week.



11 Flowers You Don’t Want To Receive On Valentines Day The giving of flowers on Valentine's Day became a tradition in the 18th century. The rose was the choice of the day because it symbolized love. Over time, other flowers were added, and each flower is also symbolic. What you may not realize, some flowers have a very negative message! Here is a handy guide that will alert you on 11 flowers you do NOT want to give that special person in your life on that special day celebrating love.

Gallery Credit: Brad Carpenter