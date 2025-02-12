Natrona County recent applications for marriage (2/5/25–2/11/25)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Feb. 5 through Feb. 11. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the upcoming marriages in Natrona County.
Marriage Applications:
- Cesar Alejandro Carrillo Lujan and Adriana Isabel Pinon Galaz
- Ezra Malachi Sell and Mia Brigitte Shirley Redwine
- Dranden Joseph Majernick and Brieann Lyn Kirschenheiter
- Julio Olvera Gomez and Ana Maria Flores Flores
- Chase Reilly Sandoval and Steven John Disalle
- Alcine Lubin and Ashley Michele Noud
- Austin Chad Judd and Heather Nicole Self
- Paul Anthony Romero and Heather Abagail Long
- Jordan James Venjohn and Haley Sue Currah
- Brandon Michael Schafer and Baylee Jolene Ferguson
