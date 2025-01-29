Natrona County recent applications for marriage (1/22/25–1/28/25)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Jan. 22 through Jan. 28. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the upcoming marriages in Natrona County.
Marriage Applications:
- Chad Laverne McNare and Melissa Jo Rouse
- Scott Riley Parsons and Isabella Renea Galindo
- Andre Clay and Nichole Marie Christensen
- Ethan James Mackearney and Shawna Nicole Larea Williams
- James Thomas Fernau Ward and Erika Lauren Kauder
- Samuel Ibrahim and Kaylen Myre Mikels
Click here to see the divorces for the week.
Casper Kids Show Off Business Skills for 2024 Lemonade Day
Oil City News LLC is a nonpartisan media organization and Central Wyoming’s largest locally owned, independent news platform. The mission of Oil City’s award-winning team of Casper-based journalists is to build a more informed and connected community by producing local stories first, fast and forever free. If you would like to read the original article, click here.