Natrona County recent applications for marriage (1/22/25–1/28/25)

CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Jan. 22 through Jan. 28. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.

The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the upcoming marriages in Natrona County.

Marriage Applications:

  • Chad Laverne McNare and Melissa Jo Rouse
  • Scott Riley Parsons and Isabella Renea Galindo
  • Andre Clay and Nichole Marie Christensen
  • Ethan James Mackearney and Shawna Nicole Larea Williams
  • James Thomas Fernau Ward and Erika Lauren Kauder
  • Samuel Ibrahim and Kaylen Myre Mikels

