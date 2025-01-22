Natrona County recent applications for marriage (1/15/25–1/21/25)

CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from January 15 through January 21. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.

The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the upcoming marriages in Natrona County.

Marriage Applications:

Kenneth Jacob Blakeney and Lisa Ann Parker

Shayna Serosh and Aspen Daniel Delano

Conner Ray Fritz and Michelle Elaine Martin

Shelby Ray Collins and Kayleen Marie Vanderleest

Marcus Todd Biggs and Wendy Basha Bassett

Click here to see the divorces for the week.

