Natrona County recent applications for marriage (1/15/25–1/21/25)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from January 15 through January 21. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the upcoming marriages in Natrona County.
Marriage Applications:
- Kenneth Jacob Blakeney and Lisa Ann Parker
- Shayna Serosh and Aspen Daniel Delano
- Conner Ray Fritz and Michelle Elaine Martin
- Shelby Ray Collins and Kayleen Marie Vanderleest
- Marcus Todd Biggs and Wendy Basha Bassett
