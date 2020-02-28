Natrona County Library Hosting Free Facebook Security Class

For many of us, Facebook is a valuable tool for connecting with friends and family, both near and far. When you are sharing your life on the platform, you need to make sure you’re doing so safely.

The Natrona County Library will host a Facebook Security class in the Tech Center on Monday, March 2nd, 2020 at 5:00 pm. This class will explain Facebook’s basic and advanced security features, learn how to tell if your account has been hacked and how to avoid scammers.

WHEN: March 2nd, 2020 | 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm

WHERE: Natrona County Library | Tech Center

COST: Free

This program is free and open to the public. Call 307-577-READ (7323) or visit the website at www.natronacountylibrary.org for more information.