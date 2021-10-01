Natrona County Issuing Third COVID Vaccine Dose This Month

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department will administer third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible individuals at two drives later this month.

According to a news release on Friday, healthcare workers will administer the vaccines at the Ford Wyoming Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, October 15 and again on Saturday, October 30.

Additional doses of the vaccine are only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine. Additionally, you must have received it at least six months ago.

Eligible people include:

Those 65 an older

Those 18 years or older living in long-term care settings

Those 18 or older who have underlying health conditions

Those 18 and older who work in high-risk settings such as healthcare workers, emergency support workers, educators, food, delivery, public transit, manufacturing corrections and grocery store employees

Those 18 and older who live in high-risk settings such as dorms, homeless shelters and correctional facilities.

Flu vaccines will also be available.

The vaccines will be issued in a drive-through setting.

Those wishing to receive a third dose are asked to enter through Gate 1 at the Ford Wyoming Center parking lot. Public restrooms will be available.

Additionally, vaccine recipients are asked to bring their ID, vaccine card and insurance information if available. Third doses are free and insurance is not required.

“We know there’s been a lot of public confusion around third doses, but the FDA and CDC have scrupulously examined data, and as everyone knows all too well, COVID changes frequently,” Casper-Natrona County Health Department spokesperson Hailey Bloom said. “We’re rolling out third doses carefully, and vaccines remain our strongest protection against COVID, especially as it continues to surge across Wyoming."

COVID tests as well as first and second doses of all COVID vaccines are available for free Monday through Friday at the Casper-Natrona County Health Department.