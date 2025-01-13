Natrona County Fire District releases incident totals, run totals for 2024

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Fire District posted its incident totals from 2024, along with previously released run totals from past years.

The information came via a social media post, which included incidents from 2016 to 2024.

“One topic we wanted to highlight, was the sharp jump in wildland fires in Natrona County last year,” the post stated. “The state of Wyoming, as a whole, saw a historic year for wildland fires and acres burned, with 2,167 fires burning approximately 850,429 acres. In Natrona County alone, we saw 106 wildfires (a jump from the 62 wildland fires in 2023). However, thanks to the strong work of our NCFD firefighters, our neighboring Natrona County fire departments and our mutual aid agency partners, we were able to contain the acres burned to 3,921 acres total.”

In 2024, the NCFD saw 106 wildland fires, 55 structure fires and 29 vehicle fires. Additionally, the NCFD saw 1210 medical incidents, 276 accidents and 73 special rescue incidents. Medical incidents included breathing difficulty, heart attacks, strokes, unconscious patients, overdoses, births and more. Special rescue incidents include all types of rescues, including backcountry search and rescue, hazmat high-/low-angle rescues, aircraft malfunctions, downed powerlines, gas leaks, etc.

According to the release, “These numbers reflect single calls created for incidents and do not reflect the number of NCFD units dispatched to the incidents. Multiple incidents that occurred in Natrona Count required multiple units to the same incident.”

“We want to give a huge shoutout to all of the fire departments, firefighting agencies and personnel from around the state and around the country that put in the hard work last year to fight all of these wildfires,” the post stated. “We also want to give a huge shoutout to all of those firefighters families and support systems, who are backing these folks up.”

The NCFD cited “unforgiving circumstances,” such as hot weather, dry fuel and other obstacles, that plagued Wyoming last year and noted that “these men and women did their absolute best to save as much property and save as many lives as they could, and they should be commended for it.”

