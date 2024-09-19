Natrona County coroner, sheriff investigate Monday death

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Coroner’s Office, along with the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating a death that occurred on Monday in the area of 380 N. Poplar St., according to a press release from the Coroner’s Office on Thursday.

Natrona County Coroner James Whipps has identified the decedent as 51-year-old Matthew Garrett Geis of Casper.

An autopsy has been performed and next of kin have been notified.

The investigation continues, and further information surrounding the circumstances of the death will be released at a later time.