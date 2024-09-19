Natrona County coroner, sheriff investigate Monday death
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Coroner’s Office, along with the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating a death that occurred on Monday in the area of 380 N. Poplar St., according to a press release from the Coroner’s Office on Thursday.
Natrona County Coroner James Whipps has identified the decedent as 51-year-old Matthew Garrett Geis of Casper.
An autopsy has been performed and next of kin have been notified.
The investigation continues, and further information surrounding the circumstances of the death will be released at a later time.
Oil City News LLC is a nonpartisan media organization and Central Wyoming’s largest locally owned, independent news platform. The mission of Oil City’s award-winning team of Casper-based journalists is to build a more informed and connected community by producing local stories first, fast and forever free. If you would like to read the original article, click here.