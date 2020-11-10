The Natrona County Commission at a special meeting today will consider a resolution effective immediately to require people to wear face coverings in certain county buildings to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Commissioners will discuss and act on the resolution, subject to amendments, at 1:45 p.m. in the large former courtroom at the old courthouse at 200 N. Center St.

The resolution notes that as of Friday, there were 1,603 lab-confirmed cases in the county, 13 deaths and growing community spread of the coronavirus. The number of lab-confirmed cases rose to 1,917 on Monday.

The commissioners have consulted with the Casper-Natrona County Health Department and other elected county officials and they believe that it's right to require people entering county buildings to wear face coverings, according to the resolution.

The requirement applies to these buildings:

The old courthouse.

The Townsend Justice Center.

The Road & Bridge and Parks Department.

The Coroner's office.

The Agricultural Resource and Learning Center.

The requirement also includes maintaining a social distance of six feet unless with family members. After people enter, individual offices in those buildings or courts may determine whether the face covering must remain in place.

Other places -- Sheriff's Office, Child Support Enforcement and the Fairgrounds -- may require people to wear a face covering.

The requirement does not apply to children under 2, those who have a medical condition, mental health condition or disability that prevents wearing a face covering.

The resolution also does not apply to people who are hearing impaired where the ability to see the mouth is necessary for communication.

The county commission and health department have been educating the public about the need to slow the spread of COVID-19.

A meeting called by the commission on Nov. 2 featured doctors who wanted to talk about the coronavirus and its spread, But hecklers shouted them down and Commission Chairman Rob Hendry had to stop the meeting.

Later last week, health officials spoke about COVID's effect on the Wyoming Medical Center, treating patients, and personal responsibility.

