Natrona County Arrest Log (05/01/25 – 05/02/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

<strong>Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.</strong>

Severino Jackson, 27 - Possession Controlled Substances - Powder or Crystal, Flee or Attempt to Elude

Lanny Wilson, 29 - Breach of Peace

Lila Zonolli, 18 - Criminal Warrant

Janelle Mendes, 47 - Serve Jail Time

Dana Clark, 38 - Property Destruction - $1,000, Burglary, Interference

Ryelan Sjostrom, 36 - Criminal Warrant

Robert Carmine, 47 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Taylor Root, 26 - Serving Weekends