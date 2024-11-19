National Historic Trails Interpretive Center ‘Holiday on the Homestead’ fast approaching

The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center in Casper. (Photo by Mariah Sharee)

CASPER, Wyo. — Next month, the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center will host its annual Holiday on the Homestead on Dec. 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Every year, Trails Center staff and volunteers enjoy celebrating the holidays with the community, strengthening ties between family and friends, and providing a fun experience for everyone to enjoy,” interpretive technician Kathleen Hanson said.

Performances, programs and activities taking place during this year’s Holiday on the Homestead are as follows:

Live Performances and Programs

  • Live pioneer music by the Merchant Family: 10–10:45 a.m.
  • Singing and dancing with the Big Horn Basque Club: 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
  • Live hand bell performance by the Phoenix Ringers: 1–1:45 p.m.
  • Military Encampment — Join living historians as they portray military life on the frontier: All day
  • Seymour Antelope — Hang out and have your photo taken with the Bureau of Land Management’s mascot, Seymour Antelope: All day

Hands-on Activities

  • Snowflake making — design a one-of-a-kind snowflake to hang on the lobby wall
  • Cookie decorating — frost your own tasty holiday cookies
  • Ornament making — craft a snowflake with various knots or a holiday tree with wood and fabric
  • Ribbon bow making — create a bow out of ribbon to place in your hair
  • Knot tying — learn knots and enter a special drawing for prizes
  • Pony Express letters to Santa — write a letter and watch as the Pony Express rides off on horseback to deliver it to Santa
  • Prairie Sweet Shop — enjoy Dutch oven dipped treats

The celebration is free and open to the public. Visitors are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to donate to the Wyoming Food for Thought Project. 

For more information, people can call the Trails Center at 307-261-7780 or go online here.

