Montana Regulators Force $285m Cleanup Bond on Coal Company

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana environmental regulators have forced the owners of a power plant to provide a $285 million cleanup bond, a move some local organizations hailed as a victory for conservation.

Talen Energy, the owner of the Colstrip Power Plant, filed an objection Thursday to dispute the regulators’ decision, which they called excessive.

There is disagreement between Talen and the environmental community as to whether the 6.7 million cubic yards of toxic coal ash in the facility should be completely removed.

The Northern Plains Resource Council has long advocated for completely removing the coal ash and storing it in a landfill away from groundwater.

